Stratford, TX

Check out these homes on the Stratford market now

Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 6 days ago

(Stratford, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stratford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffoqF_0cU49X1v00

719 N Grace St, Stratford, 79084

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a spacious home just waiting for a new family. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is two family rooms with the kitchen nestled in between. The large laundry room has lots of storage plus sink. This home also has a small finished basement. The double detached garage is spacious with street access to overhead doors. Check out this great home!!

For open house information, contact Jana L Clift, Clift Land Brokers at 806-355-9856

For open house information, contact Jana L Clift, Clift Land Brokers at 806-355-9856

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05unws_0cU49X1v00

503 Fulton, Stratford, 79084

2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Adorable home in the heart of Stratford. Walk into the coziness of this 2 bed 1 bath home. With 2 living room, there is room for the whole family. Large backyard with a nice over patio. Additional storage shed in backyard convey with the home along with the refrigerator, washer and dryer. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Courtney Dettle, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5932)

Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

