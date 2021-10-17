On the hunt for a home in Edison? These houses are on the market

(Edison, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Edison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4373 Nicklesville, Arlington, 39813 2 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Located the beautiful southwest Georgia area between two historic rivers and only minutes from Lake Eufaula areas with year round water sports and some of the best fishing and hunting in the south. This home has 3300 SQ FT under roof including front porch, carport, and large country screened porch across the back of the home over looking the yard. There are 2 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms and an office/guest bedroom area. Included are a large 30x50 concrete floored metal building with 2 roll up doors and 1 walk in door great for shop. Also a small 24x24 under roof office, or guest house with kitchen and bath on property. There is an RV hook up with satellite TV, water, and sewage conveniently located on property. A grain bin is on the property that could be remodeled into a country grain bin apartment or used for storage. There is also a large, wooden, concrete floored shelter. The adjoining property provides a nice lake view. Perfect country home, retirement, or business location.

For open house information, contact Parks Callan, Cypress Bottom Realty, LLC at 229-220-1075

13471 Ga Hwy 216, Edison, 39846 4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This country home has 2470 square feet and is located just south of Edison GA. The home was built in 1985 and a master suite was added in 2008. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, bonus room, and sits on 2.029 acres. The property has several outbuildings including a shotgun house that is 20'x20' and a barn that is 16'x32' with a loft, both built with reclaimed lumber. There is a split rail fence on two sides of the home with field rock columns with gated entrance. The home has a living/dining area with a gas logs fireplace. The master bedroom suite has a cathedral ceiling with tall columns leading into the master bath. The bath has a large beautiful tiled walk-in shower, a large jacuzzi tub, and a separate toilet room. A beautiful stained-glass window is located above the tub. A tiled laundry room is next to the master suite. The master suite has Central heat/air and window units in the older section of the home. Outside there is a nice screened-in room, grilling patio, two covered carports, and a storage building. The property is located within a twenty-mile drive to Lake Walter F. George which is seventy miles in length and encompasses 650 miles of shoreline. Home to large and smallmouth bass, hybrids, catfish, crappie, brim, and a variety of other fish, this lake is a paradise for any fisherman or recreational boating.

For open house information, contact Tim Carroll, Mossy Oak Properties at 229-985-0014