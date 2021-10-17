Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairplay

(Fairplay, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairplay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1001 High Creek Rd. Road, Fairplay, 80440 3 Beds 2 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Mountain contemporary all on one level! 2.5 acres borders Natl. forest and open space. Private, spring fed fishing ponds. Clubhouse, piclkeball and tennis courts. Gated community and less than 1 mile of the best gravel roads in the Park. You look right at the mountains from your living area. Plenty of sunlight in every room, tongue and groove pine in all rooms. Jacuzzi tub in 5 piece master bath. Large walk in closet in master, gear closet off living area. Master on one side of home.

1392 W Longbow Drive, Como, 80432 3 Beds 3 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Own your own Private Canyon 7+ acres! Loaded with Rock Formations, Spruce, Aspen & Bristlecone Pine. Unique Custom Round Log Home. Awesome property within box canyon. 3 BDRM/3BA Log home perfect for year round living or weekend get-a-way. No need to go exploring--You have it all here. Cooks will love the huge Kitchen with modern touch & new granite counters. Large game room @ lower level, ideal for more sleeping space. Plenty of storage in oversized garage. IM F13 L2

321 Piaute Way, Como, 80432 3 Beds 2 Baths | $584,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Jaw Dropping Mountain Retreat on 1.09AC! Huge Vaulted Great room w/T&G ceilings, wall of windows to take in the continental divide right out the deck, amazing top end finishes. 3bed/2 bath, extra room for entertaining or the BIG family gathering. Granite Counters, LED lighting, gorgeous hardwood cabinetry and floors. 2nd entertaining area below with custom bar, and amazing TV room. This gem of a mountain retreat is everything you hoped and dreamed of only ~35 miles from Breck!!

836 Reinecker Court, Fairplay, 80440 3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Dream off-grid mountain getaway! Featuring over 37 acres with sweeping mountain views. Cozy cabin feel with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, walkout basement, attached storage garage. Enjoy space to roam on your own property and hike to large rock outcroppings. Home is off-grid with active solar system; power is nearby if you would ever decide to connect. Sold fully furnished including taxidermy mounts, artifacts, furniture, and much more!

