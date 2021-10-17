CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stephenson, MI

Check out these homes for sale in Stephenson now

Stephenson Today
Stephenson Today
 6 days ago

(Stephenson, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stephenson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYV4K_0cU49TV100

W1198 Maple, Carney, 49812

4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,227 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This home was originally built in 1971 and in 2019 had an addition and extensive remodel done with high end materials. 30x52 pole building (partially heated), 52x15 tractor lean-to and additional shelter unit. The property is on both sides of the private drive including a cleared area with 50 amp power for RV and shed. Private setting on 4.82 acres. The floor plan and design capture the beautiful views of the 300ft river frontage. Home features Old Growth White Oak Circle Saw & Acacia Wood flooring, Granite Countertops, Birch tongue & grove ceiling, Iron Ore & Copper fireplace, Fireplace Xtrordinair, Cedar Ceiling Beams, Copper kitchen sink, double oven, wine fridge, new septic/siding/roof/windows, updated electrical & plumbing, set up for central air.. and MORE! Sunroom features an Italian Chandelier & gas hook up for 3rd fireplace to be installed. Reverse Osmosis drinking water system designed to be hooked up to east kitchen wall, refrigerator, pot filler and coffee bar sink.

For open house information, contact JAMIE BEAVER, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128608)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfuXh_0cU49TV100

N9035 Gustafson, Stephenson, 49887

5 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,351 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a Hobby Farm, Then this is for you. 4 bedroom House located in Stephenson Township. The house sits on 5 acres and Has a 2 car garage. There are apples trees for making homemade apple pie. Home features a 40x25 family room with a loft bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, and Cathedral ceilings. The House has main floor Laundry and a half bath. Master bedroom is attached to a beautiful remodeled bathroom with jetted tub and tongue and groove. There are two bedrooms and a bath on the main floor and two bedrooms up plus a walk through bedroom or use for an office. Home has a propane furnace, pellet stove and a wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Call today to view ! There is a barn that can be purchased as well with an additional 3 acres. The Barn is 40x40 with a newer Sheet Metal roof, it has its own well, It has a hot house for chickens in the winter, it has a butcher room with a meat pole to hang deer and a drain, 11 stalls for sheep or can be modified for your own needs. Buyer would need to pay for an updated survey. The additional 3 acres and barn is $30,000.

For open house information, contact TAMMY GARLING, KEY REALTY DELTA COUNTY LLC at 906-233-7455

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1126967)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Stephenson, MI
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Propane#Hardwood Floor#Loft#Granite Countertops#Iron Ore Copper#Italian#House#Cathedral
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Stephenson Today

Stephenson Today

Stephenson, MI
36
Followers
281
Post
922
Views
ABOUT

With Stephenson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy