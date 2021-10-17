CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumka, OK

Top homes for sale in Wetumka

Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 6 days ago

(Wetumka, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wetumka. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aBPa_0cU49ScI00

7603 Highway 9 Highway, Wetumka, 74883

3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,432 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country living with the greatest views! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on 60 +/- acres. Large open kitchen and living room. Master area offers large walk in closets, double sinks, bathtub and shower. Gorgeous custom cabinets line the kitchen offering plenty of storage. The basement area attached to the garage includes just as much living area as upstairs! Large laundry room, lots of storage space as well as another living room area. All appliances stay. Outside features a large 56x75 metal shop with electric and around 100 pecan trees. The open front porch gives way to great views across the pasture. This property sits off of the highway and is secluded through the trees. This is a great property with so much to offer!

For open house information, contact Tara Goodson, Jack Sherry Real Estate at 405-379-3977

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-958163)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GRuQ_0cU49ScI00

1198 Speer Street, Dustin, 74839

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fully updated and oh so cozy! You have to take a look at this adorable home! It is completely updated inside. Mature pecan trees, fully fenced, separate fenced area complete with a chicken coop! 2 storage buildings included. Front drive is lined with beautiful pine trees.

For open house information, contact Taylor Mustin, Key Real Estate Green Country at 918-510-4475

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2135746)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WH8iS_0cU49ScI00

618 Chieftan Street, Wetumka, 74883

2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great property located on 25 open acres. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open kitchen/dining area. 40x80 (3200 sq ft) metal shop with 3 phase electric ran to shop. 25 acres is open with 2 ponds as well as a shed. This property is at the end of a dead end road.

For open house information, contact Tara Goodson, Jack Sherry Real Estate at 405-379-3977

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-956289)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjHhr_0cU49ScI00

385101 E 1100 Road, Weleetka, 74880

3 Beds 2 Baths | $592,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This property offers versatility and income production! 185 AC M/L 3 bed/2 bath doublewide that is fully bricked with 3 yr. old roof, vinyl windows, laminate flooring, currently rented. There is also 1 small cabin that needs your finishing touches. Private setting with several building sites. 4 ponds and creek. Completely fenced and cross fenced with 5 wire fencing. Has pipe cattle working pens. Currently has cattle on it. 3 phase electric is available at the transformer.

For open house information, contact Jill A. Francis, RE/MAX Double Diamond at 918-652-2006

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2126961)

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

