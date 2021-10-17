Top homes for sale in Wetumka

(Wetumka, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wetumka. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7603 Highway 9 Highway, Wetumka, 74883 3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,432 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Country living with the greatest views! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on 60 +/- acres. Large open kitchen and living room. Master area offers large walk in closets, double sinks, bathtub and shower. Gorgeous custom cabinets line the kitchen offering plenty of storage. The basement area attached to the garage includes just as much living area as upstairs! Large laundry room, lots of storage space as well as another living room area. All appliances stay. Outside features a large 56x75 metal shop with electric and around 100 pecan trees. The open front porch gives way to great views across the pasture. This property sits off of the highway and is secluded through the trees. This is a great property with so much to offer!

For open house information, contact Tara Goodson, Jack Sherry Real Estate at 405-379-3977

1198 Speer Street, Dustin, 74839 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fully updated and oh so cozy! You have to take a look at this adorable home! It is completely updated inside. Mature pecan trees, fully fenced, separate fenced area complete with a chicken coop! 2 storage buildings included. Front drive is lined with beautiful pine trees.

For open house information, contact Taylor Mustin, Key Real Estate Green Country at 918-510-4475

618 Chieftan Street, Wetumka, 74883 2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great property located on 25 open acres. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open kitchen/dining area. 40x80 (3200 sq ft) metal shop with 3 phase electric ran to shop. 25 acres is open with 2 ponds as well as a shed. This property is at the end of a dead end road.

For open house information, contact Tara Goodson, Jack Sherry Real Estate at 405-379-3977

385101 E 1100 Road, Weleetka, 74880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $592,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,708 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This property offers versatility and income production! 185 AC M/L 3 bed/2 bath doublewide that is fully bricked with 3 yr. old roof, vinyl windows, laminate flooring, currently rented. There is also 1 small cabin that needs your finishing touches. Private setting with several building sites. 4 ponds and creek. Completely fenced and cross fenced with 5 wire fencing. Has pipe cattle working pens. Currently has cattle on it. 3 phase electric is available at the transformer.

For open house information, contact Jill A. Francis, RE/MAX Double Diamond at 918-652-2006