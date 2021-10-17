Check out these Challis homes on the market

(Challis, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Challis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

240 E Valley Avenue, Challis, 83226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1969

IF you are looking for a reasonable priced home in the city limits of Challis then look no farther. This 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home is very nice and cozy. The inside has been updated and includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. With the upgrades this home has had it is very efficient and the utilities are cheap. On an average the electricity runs $51.04 a month, the water & sewer run $45.47, and the propane runs $60.34. There is also a very nice deck that you will find yourself spending a lot of time on. The lot is also nicely landscaped and includes a nice chain link fence to hold your pet in. You are just a few minutes to the golf course if that is your favorite pastime. Check this home out and enjoy life nestled in a great neighborhood.

310 Leesburg Lane, Challis, 83226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $223,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Available NOW! This manufactured home sits on a full perimeter concrete foundation and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a great floor plan. The spacious kitchen has a large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. It opens to the dining room and living room areas with a breakfast bar. The property is within city limits on a 0.25-acre, corner lot with a beautiful view off the back deck. Behind the house is a place to park a RV/trailer with a 30 Amp power hook-up. Call today for a showing!

220 N 4Th Street, Challis, 83226 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Nice 2 story home on approx. 0.18 of an acre, tucked away at the end of 4th street. This home aprox. 1250 sqft has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Open kitchen with lots of cupboard space. 2 bedroom and full bath on the upper level. Washer & dryer hookups are not currently in the home, but there is space to add them. Neat location with fenced yard and garden boxes. Nice deck on 2 side off of the kitchen. 2 Storage buildings included. 1 with electric. Home located along the mountainside. Root cellar behind the home for additional storage.

1131 Apex Lane, Challis, 83226 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 4 bed 2 bath home is move-in ready! This well built home with good bones has recently been updated to include professionally installed new carpet throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, and new paint throughout. The vaulted ceilings and large windows allow for lots of natural light and include expansive mountain views. This home has a newer metal roof. This is a spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a finished basement on a large lot at the edge of town. This home has abundant storage including a laundry room, walk-in pantry, detached carport, and single bay garage. This home sits on over a half acre with a large, fully fenced front yard, a fully fenced backyard, and an additional fenced area that could serve as a possible pasture area. (Chickens and rabbits allowed without a permit, up to 2 large animals (livestock) with permit) The front and back yard boasts a spacious lawn with mature plantings, fruit trees, shade trees, expansive views, and a garden area. The finished basement provides the option to serve as a source of income as it has been rented in the past through Air BNB with a 2nd fully functional kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, full laundry room, sunroom with a hot tub, and a family room with a wood stove. Please contact agent Mia Cauley @ 208-833-1153

