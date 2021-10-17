CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, TX

Top homes for sale in Meridian

Meridian Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Meridian, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Meridian. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1510 W 17Th Street, Clifton, 76634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot. Property includes a spacious den with builtins and door that opens to nice covered patio area. A large garage conversion features lots of storage space, washer and dryer that conveys with the property, and a chest freezer that also conveys. Kitchen and dining room are combined and includes refrigerator. Bedrooms are nice sized and hall bath shower has been recently updated. HVAC one year old. Outdoors features privacy fence in the back with an empty fish pond, storage or workshop area, and a RV port. Home also has lawn sprinkler system. Call and give this great home a look see!

For open house information, contact Trudy Sheffield, CARLISLE REAL ESTATE at 254-435-3001

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14686447)

436 Cr 1812, Laguna Park, 76634

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Look at this beautiful white stone home with a stunning copper roof on .88 acres with mature trees, a shop, and just minutes from Lake Whitney. This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home with 2,608 sq ft of living space features an open floor plan, second living space or master suite, and separate laundry room.

For open house information, contact Tiffanye Harrell, Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS at 254-776-0000

Copyright © 2021 Waco Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WARTX-203826)

233 County Road 1747, Clifton, 76634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,470 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Impressive Lake Whitney home. Oasis backyard backs to the corp property.Easy walk to the lake. Quality recent updates kitchen, baths, floors, paint, hvac. The master ensuite with his & her dressing areas, separate tub & shower adjoin 3rd living area currently used as office with cozy fireplace. The open concept living and dining are expansive and lead right into the chef's kitchen, with quartz, stainless and ample counter tops, wine frig.; great laundry leads to the 2 car garage with cedar closet. 2 additional bedrooms, one with Murphy Bed and bath all lead to the sunroom, which is a favorite-overlooking entertainers dream covered patio, separate storage bldg. Fenced and gated.Peaceful neighborhood. Come see.

For open house information, contact Pam Nelms, Coldwell Banker Realty at 214-453-1850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14678290)

702 N Avenue O, Clifton, 76634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Located on a corner lot in Clifton, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is sure to please. With approximately 2,024 square feet of living area and a private backyard, this house is ideal for you. Property is located in a great neighborhood and well within walking distance to and from Clifton ISD. Schedule your showing to view this charming house today.

For open house information, contact Weston Gloff, Bosque County Properties, Inc. at 254-675-3818

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14656341)

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

