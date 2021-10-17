CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waurika, OK

On the hunt for a home in Waurika? These houses are on the market

Waurika News Beat
Waurika News Beat
 6 days ago

(Waurika, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waurika will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ES9pp_0cU49OKc00

416 E C Avenue, Waurika, 73573

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,549 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This house is ready to be your next home. Clean, neat and move-in ready, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is a perfect place for starting out or settling down. Flooring, roof and HVAC are approximately 2 years old. The fenced back yard features mature trees and an outbuilding. And if that's not enough for you, there's an adjacent lot that is available to purchase separately.

For open house information, contact Trina Kimbro, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ko4G_0cU49OKc00

412 E Park Avenue, Waurika, 73573

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Back on the market with some home improvements. Seller made repairs via previous inspections including a brand new roof!! When you walk in the front door, be welcomed with a large entrance closet and a huge living area. The ground floor has one bedroom, while the second floor has a second bedroom & Master bedroom. The dining area and bedrooms upstairs have beautiful hardwood floors. Home is a closed off concept & the kitchen has a lot of cabinet space including two built in hutches;there's even room for a small breakfast table. Appliances include a built-in smooth top electric cook top, double ovens, double sided refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a spacious size laundry room & you can access the back yard through the utility room or the kitchen. Back yard is fenced all around and has an outbuilding. Two vehicle carport but enough parking space for 4 vehicles. Come check out this property, plan your style and make it your home!

For open house information, contact Trina Kimbro, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1Oft_0cU49OKc00

509 Wilson Avenue, Comanche, 73529

3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Newly updated home in great location. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms. All new paint inside, exterior power washed and painted, updated bathroom and kitchen, new tile, custom kitchen cabinets, beautiful 10 x 10 Gazebo newly built, oversized detached garage or workshop insulated and finished walls plus its own gas line hook-up, fenced in backyard. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Scott Nunley, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

