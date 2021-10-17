House hunt Kingsville: See what’s on the market now

(Kingsville, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kingsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2426 Overlook Dr, North Kingsville, 44068 3 Beds 4 Baths | $799,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Magnificent Lake Erie home on 1.4 acres, nestled on the hillside at the point just above water's edge! Well appointed w/Mediterrean architecture. Main house is 3 levels with 2.5 baths and 2 bedrooms, very open space concept - Casita w/private patio - great for B&B opportunity or visiting guests. Includes 1 bedroom, bath, full kitchen & laundry the house has 180 degree view to enjoy both sunrise & sunset - watch the beacon from two lighthouses. Extraordinary design. Views of Lake Erie from virtually every room. Deck & patio for entertaining. Pier has been reinforced. Home is not in a coastal erosion area. Very sound seawall for E.C. Documents on file for ODNR/soil tests. Private - Pristine - Pleasurable.

For open house information, contact Michael P Coleman, HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum LLC at 440-578-8058

377 Old Main Rd, Conneaut, 44030 4 Beds 2 Baths | $56,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,390 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Ashtabula Co. Foreclosure Auction. Case# 2021CV00092. See Ohio Sheriff Sales dot com for full info and legal description. Bids will be accepted only through said website. Bidding will open a minimum of 7 days prior to the auction ending onOctober 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM.If there are no bids, a second sale will take place on the same website with no minimum bid on November 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM. A deposit of $5,000 is required for either sale. The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

For open house information, contact Ron Denney, Ohio Real Estate Auctions at 937-581-3037

2701 Plymouth Ridge Rd, Ashtabula, 44004 4 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Situated in the hills of NE Ohio in Amish covered Bridge Country. Our modest home which we built from the ground up is not the selling feature of this 25 acre property. It is 4100SF,4BD,1½Baths,HVAC,Breezeway,2 ½ car 2 story heated garage. Lifetime Gas rights and well/cistern. A view off the back deck overlooks a swimming pond and the woods going down to the lake. Work from home on this picturesque 3 acre spring fed lake nestled deep in the woods which features 2 small islands one of which has a 100 yr old log cabin with a porch swing for your relaxing viewing pleasure. Our Estate is situated Approx. 7miles South of Lake Erie near the beaches, Marina and seaport of Ashtabula Ohio , abt 1hr. East of Clev.There is a small airport close as well as Clev,Erie & Pitt Airports. The woods is comprised of large Maples,Oak,Beech,Pines & are home to Deer,Red Fox,Turkeys,Rabbits,Squirrels as well as dozens of species of birds. For several generations, our lake has sported world class fishing with Lunker Bass,Bluegill, Inland Perch and more. A two story A-Frame cabin overlooks the lake & 2 boat houses. Many families and clubs hold reunions here as it has two large picnic areas wth picnic tables and cookout areas. It can accommodate large groups.Some folks visiting from Germany mentioned if it was here it would be a State park. It has for several generations, delighted us in making our own Maple syrup & of course sugar candy.

For open house information, contact Albert G Hepp, BuySelf, Inc. at 800-556-3418

2187 James St, Ashtabula, 44004 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Wonderful home ownership opportunity in this move-in ready Ranch home located in beautiful Kingsville Township. Tucked away just south of OH-84, enjoy this double lot of more than ¾ acres with fruit trees, native wildlife and more located in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood while still being close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, schools, beautiful parks, and health care. The home features almost 1,700 square feet of living space all on one level with a large multi-car paved driveway, 2 car 35' x 23' garage with plenty of extra room for workshop, toys, vehicles, etc. Family room features double doors to exterior concrete patio which offers 480 square feet of outdoor space for relaxing and/or entertaining. Home includes two fireplaces: Wood burning in front living room and electric in family room. Work remotely from home or use your imagination with larger (21' x 15') third bedroom which features direct access to patio in rear and driveway/walk in front. Appliances included! And did we mention all of this on one level with no stairs AND move-in ready? Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Ryan Reed, Century 21 HomeStar at 440-449-9100