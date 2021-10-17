Marvell-curious? These homes are on the market

(Marvell, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marvell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

506 Carruth St, Marvell, 72366 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in None

Bonus room upstairs (not pictured)

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

128 Pc 122, Marvell, 72366 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Alarm system installed.

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111