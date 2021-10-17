Check out these Wellfleet homes on the market

(Wellfleet, MA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wellfleet. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

284 Windjammer Lane, Eastham, 02642 3 Beds 2 Baths | $774,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Privacy abounds! This wonderful home is located just .4 miles to Boat Meadow Beach in a very desirable Eastham neighborhood.Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths this home has been well maintained by the same owners since 1997. Use the first floor bedroom just off the full bathroom as an office, den, or bedroom. Upstairs find 2 large front to back bedrooms with a full bath; plenty of light in both rooms with additional storage off one b/r with expansion possibilities. Enjoy a summer evening on your back deck and observe all that nature has to offer or sip a favorite beverage on your large front porch after a day exploring all that Eastham has to offer.Just moments from Orleans shopping and dining. Buyers will benefit from a brand new septic which sellers are installing. For a property tour be sure to visit: www.284windjammerlane.com

50 Commercial Street, Provincetown, 02657 3 Beds 4 Baths | $5,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Historic West End home offered for the first time. Traditional with contemporary amenities, the home features a wrap-around covered front porch with views of Cape Cod Bay across the street. Enter the front foyer to a large light filled living room with pine flooring, gas fireplace, formal dining area, built-ins and views of the bay. A separate dining room has sliders to a rear mahogany deck and side patio with pergola. The fully equipped cook's kitchen has Caesar stone counters, marble subway tile backsplash, center island, stainless Kitchen-Aid and Miele appliances. A private primary bedroom with marble tiled bath en suite and sliders to a rear patio complete the first floor. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has views of the bay and marble tiled bath en suite. A large rear bedroom and small bonus room share a marble tiled bath with tub. The home leaves nothing to be desired: first floor half bath with laundry and folding counter, pine floors, central AC, gas heat, on demand hot water, exterior shed, irrigation, outdoor lighting, outdoor shower, generator, mature landscaping, privacy. The home is tastefully appointed and has everything you would want. Steps to everything Provincetown.

15 Ellis Road, Eastham, 02642 2 Beds 1 Bath | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 937 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Dreaming of living on Cape Cod and feel like you're on vacation every day? Look no further. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is situated right across the street from Town Cove with stunning water views from nearly every room in the house including the gorgeous sunroom. Recently renovated and on a corner lot, you have plenty of outdoor space to entertain in true Cape Cod style around the fire pit with ocean breezes keeping you cool as you enjoy the spectacular year round sunsets. Central air throughout with new windows and a newer roof. Enjoy deeded beach rights just across the street to Town Cove where you can paddle board or kayak the afternoon away. It's just a short walk to all of your favorite restaurants, shops and activities. Just unpack and unwind. Excellent rental history.

286 Bradford Street, Provincetown, 02657 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

East End New Construction..preparations are currently under way to start construction of this spacious 800 sf 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on one level with 9 foot ceilings and high end finishes. This top notch condo will have beautiful European white oak floors throughout; custom tiled showers; quartz countertops in kitchen and baths; white or gray shaker style cabinets with soft close guides and Restoration Hardware knobs and pulls; and recessed LED lighting throughout. This unit will have an expansive exclusive outdoor space facing conservation land, 1 deeded parking space and an assigned and covered bike rack for two bikes. There will be 2 common electric car charging stations in the parking area. The entire property will have an irrigation system. This is a great opportunity to purchase pre-construction and be in by the summer of 2022. Expected delivery is mid June, 2022.It will truly be worth the wait. Pets and weekly rentals will be permitted.Connected to Town sewer.

