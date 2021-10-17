CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain City, WI

Take a look at these homes on the Fountain City market now

 6 days ago

(Fountain City, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fountain City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyWIJ_0cU49Kni00

1365 Conrad Drive, Winona, 55987

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1977

SPOTLESS SPLIT ON LARGE CORNER LOT! Numerous updates complete in this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home that includes updated cabinets, solid surface tops, appliances, furnace, central air, roof shingles, & much more. All 3 bedrooms located on upper level along with full bath. Lower-level features large family room with gas fireplace & 2nd bathroom. Enjoy the summer days on the 3-season porch. CALL TODAY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGRTw_0cU49Kni00

576 W King Street, Winona, 55987

5 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Well maintained 5 Bedrooms 2 Bath home. Large rooms. Single Family or Certified Rental. Currently rented until 05/25/2022. 21,000 per year. 350 per Bedroom. Renters pay all utilities except Garbage, Lawn and Snow removal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmdPS_0cU49Kni00

1425 Ridgewood Drive, Winona, 55987

4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,310 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This exquisite dream home has 2 floors of living that offers 3 bdrms, 2 bthrms, and laundry room on main floor. MF living has open concept Great Room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with center island, informal dining room, and living room w/fireplace. Master bedroom suite is HUGE with private bath (whirlpool tub & shower) and walk-in closet! Oak trim throughout with oak shelving in every closet. Walk down to the lower level to find in-floor heat, a large family/game room with awesome wet bar, 1 bathroom & bedroom, den/office, and 2 nice size storage rooms. Walk out of the Great Room to a new composite 14x14 deck with patio underneath. 2.5 car insulated and heated garage with 12x32 storage room above garage! The covered, front porch is brand new with composite deck planking. Additional features are tile floors in wet bar & bathrooms; audio speaker system throughout the house; central vacuum; lawn irrigation system; and much more! Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NB5yY_0cU49Kni00

460 Lafayette Street, Winona, 55987

4 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 1887

4 Bedrooms 1 remodeled bath with walk in shower. Many updates including Windows, Roof, 100 amp service. Some hard wood floors. 2 Car Carport. Single Family or this property has a rental certificate. Property is now rented. 1200.00 per month.

