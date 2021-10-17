Top homes for sale in Santa Claus

(Santa Claus, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Claus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

28 Sunset Drive, Dale, 47523 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Cute home in Dale in walking distance of David Turnham. Nice large family and dining area on main floor with kitchen. Half bathroom on the main floor. Home features 2 bedrooms and a loft that could be used as a study or extra sleeping area. Full bathroom upstairs as well. Nice private lot.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

219 S Evergreen Ln, Santa Claus, 47579 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,451 Square Feet | Built in 1990

All brick home on large corner lot. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious deck in back with privacy. Pergo flooring and maple cabinets.Walkout basement with large patio. House needs a little TLC but a fantastic home.

For open house information, contact Kara Hinshaw, Key Associates Signature Realty at 812-937-4486

12733 Yellowbanks Trail 48N Trail, Dale, 47523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Mobile Home | 902 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Whether you live here year round or use this home as a weekend get away you will certainly enjoy all that Yellow Banks has to offer i.e. Swimming, fishing, watching the wild life or hiking just to mention a few things. This is a brand new Clayton manufactured ranch style home that offers 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and has been professionally set up on just over a one half acre lot on a permanent foundation and comes complete with a 5 year Home Protection Plan. Now that all of the work has been done all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the lake views from your front porch deck. Once inside the home you will start to appreciate the spaciousness of having a combined Living room & Kitchen area. The split bedroom design of this home helps create a very private master bedroom which has a private full bath and a nice sized closet. On the opposite end of the home and there are 2 more guest rooms and a 2nd full bath. Just behind the Barn style door in the kitchen is where you will find the Laundry room as well as the furnace and water heater. The many features of this Home are to numerous to mention everything but some of the stand out items are as follows: 2" X 6" Exterior walls, double insulated glass windows, all new appliances including a Range/Oven, Exhaust hood, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and one car carport, city water & sewer and it is less than a 45 minute drive to Evansville or about the same to the casino at French Lick so you can pick.

For open house information, contact Randy Brown, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-853-3381

2250 Kimberly Court, Ferdinand, 47532 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Situated on a .33 acre lot in Voegerl Estates in Ferdinand is this 2088 custom built home built by Voegerl Construction. You won't believe the amount of living space this home has to offer. As you enter this spacious home Top quality Custom finishes and features are evident throughout this beautiful open concept design home. Features include 3 bedrooms on the main level with an additional 2 legal bedrooms in the lower level. There are a total of 3 1/2 bathrooms, with one of them being a Jack & Jill bath shared by bedrooms 2 and 3. The exquisite kitchen features custom cabinets by Lynden Beachy made of Knotty Alder wood and include many features including the large island bar. A walk in pantry is located nearby. A raised deck or screened porch is located just off of the dining area, the deck shall be finished according to the Buyers choice either with railing or screened. The master bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closet with custom shelving and a large master bath with twin vanities. All bathrooms and the main floor laundry room feature custom Knotty Alder painted white cabinets. There is also a home office featuring french doors located just off of the attractive foyer. The main area of level one features engineered hardwood floors with carpeting in all 3 bedrooms. The full partially finished walk-out basement is plumbed for a kitchen/bar area. There is also a full finished bathroom and a great furnace/storage room. You will find a sunken patio just out the walk-out doors for additional entertaining space. A 2 car attached garage, stamped concrete porch and walk-way, and convenient cul-de-sac location complete this energy efficient and high quality constructed home.

For open house information, contact Gary Schnell, SELL4FREE-WELSH REALTY CORPORATION at 812-634-6969