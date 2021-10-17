House hunt Siren: See what’s on the market now

(Siren, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Siren. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

504 Coon Avenue, Frederic, 54837 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Nice 2BR/1BA ranch style home in the Village of Frederic. Features open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, rolling kitchen island and full basement that can be finished for added living space. Maintenance-free vinyl siding, central AC and 3-season room to enjoy overlooking the large back yard. 2-car attached garage and asphalt driveway. Located on a quiet, dead end street not far from Coon Lake and the golf course. Great move-in ready property with all living area on one level for convenience!

23675 Range Line Road, Siren, 54872 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice 2BR/2BA home on a huge 1.1 acre lot north of Falun. Home features large living room with bay window, good sized kitchen, main floor bedrooms & bathrooms plus laundry room. Upstairs attic area could be finished for more living space. Full basement and 3 year old furnace. Large deck with retractable awning to enjoy. 2-car detached, 24x32 heated garage & 24x40 pole shed for added parking & storage. Beautifully landscaped yard with room to garden & relax. Great property - come see!

206 Wisconsin Avenue N, Frederic, 54837 3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1940

All main floor living in this quaint 3BD 2BA. Spacious kitchen with original cabinets, hardwood floors & fireplace in living room. Master bedroom has private bath. Updated shingles, steel maintenance free siding with wrapped fascia and soffits. Small rear deck overlooks level yard. Paved drive & covered front porch. Located in residential neighborhood near downtown amenities & close to the intersection of two US Highways for easy commute.

20091 County Line Road, Trade Lake Twp, 54837 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,629 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This charming 3-bed, 2-bath home on 5 acres offers the peace & quiet you have been looking for! With the main level featuring 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, living room & kitchen, this functional home also offers finished space downstairs. Basement provides family room, 3/4 bathroom, another bedroom & an office that could become a 4th bedroom with a closet installed! Along with much storage space. Many newer items to note: carpet in basement, new microwave, fridge, dryer, new toilets in both bathrooms & vanity in main floor bathroom, brand new deck, and the forced-air furnace is new within the past 5 years. Roof replaced about 8 years ago. Outside, be sure to check out the awesome screenhouse to enjoy Spring through Fall! Also a large storage shed. Last but not least, don't miss the concrete footings already installed so you can build that dream garage. Finally...a property with privacy and abundant wildlife - enjoy our beautiful NW Wisconsin here! Reach out for a private showing today!

