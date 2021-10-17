CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Cushing

Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 6 days ago

(Cushing, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cushing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQDgI_0cU49H9X00

878 9Th, Cushing, 75760

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This charming 3BR/2BA home is located in the City of Cushing and sits on a .56 acre lot that has several large oak and pecan trees that offer a tremendous amount of shade to the large back yard. The 1902 Sq Ft home has been renovated with updated kitchen appliances, bathrooms, tile shower, refinished original hardwood floors, and exterior paint. The primary bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet and fully updated bath with tile shower. Additionally, the enclosed sun room offers a relaxing view and can double as a workout room or office space. Outside you can find two deck areas perfect for weekend gatherings, as well as a manicured and beautifully landscaped yard, two car detached carport, and full RV hookup.

For open house information, contact Steven Arreguin, Mossy Oak Properties of Texas - Woodland Pines Realty Group at 936-205-1831

Copyright © 2021 Nacogdoches Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMLSTX-22100768)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33OeVr_0cU49H9X00

936 5Th, Cushing, 75760

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute 2/1 bath brick house with metal roof and large fenced yard on 5TH Street in Cushing . 1 car garage. Storage building with electric , water hookups ready to complete , hot water heater, so many possibilities if finished out. Close to schools and in downtown Cushing. Good school.

For open house information, contact Martha Perry Rogers, Coldwell Banker Blueberry Realty at 936-552-7877

Copyright © 2021 Nacogdoches Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMLSTX-22100314)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBZQQ_0cU49H9X00

375 Cr 4272D, Reklaw, 75784

4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This well kept 4/2 doublewide with 2 living rooms on 5 open acres in the quaint community of Reklaw, TX offers plenty of room to spread-out both inside and outside of the home. The master bedroom suite is situated just off of the primary living room and is split from the 3 additional guest bedrooms and 2nd bathroom. Reklaw is located in both Cherokee and Rusk Cnty. It is about 15 minutes south of Lake Striker, 15 mins NE of the City of Rusk (Cherokee Cnty seat & the school district this home is located in) and a quick commute (approx. 20-30 mins) to shopping, entertainment, and healthcare in Jacksonville. If quiet country living without being too far out is what you are after then this may very well be the home for you! Call to schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Julie Robinson, Century 21 Action Team at 903-586-2556

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10139983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQP0V_0cU49H9X00

321 County Road 845, Cushing, 75760

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful home with guest home and in ground pool on 1.03 acres in Douglas ISD. Main home is 1740 sqft 3 BR 2BTH one bedroom downstairs that connects with the downstairs bath and two bedrooms one bath upstairs with partial wrap around porch perfect for a rocker. Open picture window on the staircase that has perfect view of the pool and tree house out back. New large hot water heater replaced this year. Has mother-in-law/guest house 1116 sqft built in 2010 on slab with 1 Br 1BTH open concept kitchen and living room, granite countertops, and handicapped accessible shower large storage and own utility room with attached garage. Large concrete driveway entrance and parking with plenty of room for basketball games. Pool deck with pergola connects the two houses. Enjoy the luscious san augustine grass while you take in the serenity of the country.

For open house information, contact Kati Bush, Coldwell Banker Blueberry Realty at 936-552-7877

Copyright © 2021 Nacogdoches Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMLSTX-22100622)

