Mona, UT

Take a look at these homes on the Mona market now

Mona News Beat
 6 days ago

(Mona, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mona. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1413 S Fox Run Avenue, Santaquin, 84655

3 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 2,187 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICING STARTING FROM THE LOW $300s Picture yourself in a beautiful craftsman or farmhouse townhome in our newest Santaquin community. Summit Ridge Towns offers popular 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans with open main level living and 2-car garages. The community master plan includes a pool, a hammock park, sand volleyball, pickleball courts, a playground and an on-site dog park for pet owners. Ideally located, Summit Ridge also offers plenty of nearby recreation, including a large regional park, and quick access to nearby Spanish Fork. But you dont have to travel far to take advantage of some of the areas best kept secrets, like home-grown produce, pastries and ice cream the famous Rowleys Red Barn. Contact us today to learn more!

949 Red Cliff Drive, Santaquin, 84655

4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 3,932 Square Feet | Built in None

Foothill Village is D.R. Horton's premier community in Santaquin, Utah. This community features large lots that are nestled up along the Wasatch Mountain range. The views from these home sites are sure to impress! This peaceful and tranquil community provides you an opportunity to enjoy your desired lifestyle at an affordable price. Also there is No HOA. Foothill Village offers our gorgeous farmhouse, craftsman, and traditional exterior elevations. Our in-house design center allows you to personalize your home from the convenience of the Foothill Village model home. Foothill Village is right off of the I-15 freeway, allowing for an easy commute to work or for quick access to your daily activities. Contact a D.R. Horton representative today for more information.

Mona, UT
With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

