Shamrock, TX

Shamrock-curious? These homes are on the market

Shamrock Journal
 6 days ago

(Shamrock, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shamrock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQnzM_0cU49FO500

207 Choctaw St, Shamrock, 79079

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Cute, two bedroom, one bath home that sits on+/- 2.50 acres. The outside of the house has siding, a carport, and lots of wonderful smelling Lilacs. Inside, the bedrooms are good sized. Open concept of the kitchen to the living area so you can always be a part of the family. The kitchen has plenty of beautiful custom made cabinets with plenty of room to store everything. Approximately a half acre of the land is devoted to all different types of fruit trees. If you want breathing room, this will be the home for you. Call today

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-2307)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fESwI_0cU49FO500

211 Oklahoma, Shamrock, 79079

2 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Three bedroom two bath home sitting on a large corner lot. An oversized 2 car garage that has a door on both sides to easily drive through. There is a handicap ramp in garage for easy access to house. There is also a ramp at the back door if needed. The hardwood floors in this home are in great condition. The country kitchen and open dining area would be great for entertaining. There is a 30 x 50 shop that is available for purchase in the lot behind this property. Motivated seller. Bring us an offer!

For open house information, contact Cindy Sherrod, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6632)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QB9b1_0cU49FO500

708 Arizona St, Shamrock, 79079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in Ready! This clean, well cared for home is ready for a new owner to move in and make it their own. There's three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living room is huge so there's plenty of room for family fun and the utility room has a whole wall of cabinets so there is plenty of storage. With brick exterior, there is little maintenance required. Come see this home today and make it yours.

For open house information, contact Sherry Palmer, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6270)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V19bB_0cU49FO500

606 Houston St, Shamrock, 79079

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has been beautifully updated in the past couple of years! As you pull into the circle drive to park, and then walk in the front door of the home, you step in to an open floor plan with recessed lighting and a dome ceiling in the living room where a ceiling fan or light fixture would look amazing! There are newer floors and neutral paint throughout the home, as well as a spacious utility room located off of the hallway. The bathroom has a full size walk in shower. The large kitchen has gorgeous wood cabinets and a fantastic island. The backyard is HUGE with a tall metal fence, deck & a storage container that has been tastefully painted to match the fence.

For open house information, contact Cassandra Cambern, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5353)

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock, TX
ABOUT

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

