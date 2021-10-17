Top homes for sale in Bloomville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomville, OH

 6 days ago

(Bloomville, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bloomville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

800 E Tr 1172, Tiffin, 44883

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Quality by Feasel Builders this lovely one owner ranch home boasts an open concept floorplan. The spacious sunlit rooms allow easy access to all areas. The cathedral ceiling and skylights add to the feel of so much space. Beautiful cherry kitchen complete with all appliances. Pantry closet, built-in desk area, and kitchen island are sure to delight. Three large bedrooms, two full baths. Third bedroom is currently set up as a laundry / craft room, but laundry can be moved to the basement which offers plenty of possibilities and ample storage areas. Step outside from the sunroom or the kitchen to the Beautiful composite deck. The deck steps lead down to the Outbuilding, complete with overhead door, separate driveway, tons of workspace and a greenhouse. The huge oversized 2 car plus attached garage along with the outbuilding has room for anything you could want. This quality home is a must see. Do not delay. Updates include: furnace, sump pump, water softener, skylights.

For open house information, contact Leslie D Dundore, Generations Realty at 419-447-1703

Copyright © 2021 Firelands MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSOH-20214274)

120 Willacker, New Washington, 44854

5 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Very large brick home open to all kinds of possibilities. 5 bed, 1.5 bed home situated on about an acre of land inside city limits! This home has been used as bed and breakfast in the past. Currently is being rented out.

For open house information, contact Annette S. Garberick, Community Strong Real Estate LLC at 419-563-5066

Copyright © 2021 Mansfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MBOROH-9050900)

