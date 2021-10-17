CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis, KS

Check out these homes for sale in Ellis now

Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 6 days ago

(Ellis, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ellis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1uR6_0cU49Dcd00

205 E 13Th, Ellis, 67637

4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming home in an established neighborhood. Beautiful woodwork throughout the home!! There is a master bedroom on the main floor with adjacent large remodeled bathroom. The large kitchen with breakfast area is great for cooking and there is a separate dining area off the living room. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms with a full bath. There are 2 garages on the property with 3 spaces. Not in the flood plain. For more information or to take a look for yourself, call or text Tim Cossaart at 785~639~6395 or Mike Downing at 785~249~2134..

For open house information, contact Tim Cossaart, CRS, RE/MAX Pro at 785-639-6395

Copyright © 2021 Hays Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HAYSMLS-200045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0horXv_0cU49Dcd00

1203 Cottonwood Street, Ellis, 67637

2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This nice single level 954 square foot home has had many recent updates. With wonderful curb appeal on a quiet tree-lined street in this charming western Kansas community, the 2 bedrooms and 1 bath offer great space at an affordable price. The kitchen has eat-in dining space, and there is a separate laundry room and plentiful storage. There is a large fenced backyard with large storage shed, detached garage, carport, storm shelter, patio, and firepit area. Recent updates include: complete bathroom remodel, updated backporch with paint and flooring, new kitchen countertops, new west exterior fence, new carport, majority of plumbing updated, newer windows and hot water heater, front and back lawn reseeded, new exterior paint, new roof on house, shed, and garage including new sheeting on house roof.

For open house information, contact Melanie Voss, EXP Realty LLC at 913-441-6767

Copyright © 2021 Kansas Property Ads. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REBRKS-81797)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Ellis, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Water Heater#Laundry Room#The Living Room#Crs#Exp Realty Llc
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
14
Followers
326
Post
913
Views
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy