Check out these homes for sale in Ellis now

(Ellis, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ellis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

205 E 13Th, Ellis, 67637 4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming home in an established neighborhood. Beautiful woodwork throughout the home!! There is a master bedroom on the main floor with adjacent large remodeled bathroom. The large kitchen with breakfast area is great for cooking and there is a separate dining area off the living room. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms with a full bath. There are 2 garages on the property with 3 spaces. Not in the flood plain. For more information or to take a look for yourself, call or text Tim Cossaart at 785~639~6395 or Mike Downing at 785~249~2134..

1203 Cottonwood Street, Ellis, 67637 2 Beds 1 Bath | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 954 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This nice single level 954 square foot home has had many recent updates. With wonderful curb appeal on a quiet tree-lined street in this charming western Kansas community, the 2 bedrooms and 1 bath offer great space at an affordable price. The kitchen has eat-in dining space, and there is a separate laundry room and plentiful storage. There is a large fenced backyard with large storage shed, detached garage, carport, storm shelter, patio, and firepit area. Recent updates include: complete bathroom remodel, updated backporch with paint and flooring, new kitchen countertops, new west exterior fence, new carport, majority of plumbing updated, newer windows and hot water heater, front and back lawn reseeded, new exterior paint, new roof on house, shed, and garage including new sheeting on house roof.

