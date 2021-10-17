CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IN

House hunt Marengo: See what’s on the market now

Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 6 days ago

(Marengo, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marengo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFMUH_0cU49Cju00

7608 S County Road 575 E, Marengo, 47140

3 Beds 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1900

15 beautiful acres and an all American Farmhouse is what you'll find down the long peaceful country road to this home. The setting of this home is as pretty as a postcard and the meadows and mature trees make the perfect backdrop. The eat-in kitchen is super spacious and features Amish cabinetry, tons of counter space, and enough room for an additional island. It opens into the large living room with oversized windows and a sweet sitting porch off the side. Two bedrooms and bath on the main level. Upstairs you'll find what could be a second living room, home office, or playroom, and a large bedroom with a generous walk-in closet. The detached garage is large enough for two cars and has an additional space for laundry, mancave, or secondary detached office space if needed. There is an additional storage building that could be a chicken house or small animal barn. Propane Tank owned. Home Warranty Included.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Benish, Benish Real Estate Group at 812-675-6967

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202131378)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00taQz_0cU49Cju00

1633 E Us Hwy 150 Highway, Paoli, 47454

4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Included with property is 3 single wide mobile homes (poor condition). 1 mobile home rental space ($125 per month). Public water, private septic tank, Storage Building Nice front and side porch with patio in rear. Hard to find brick home with many extras located just minutes from town. This property is first time on market and ready for your inspection.

For open house information, contact Chris Boyer, Boyer Real Estate Services at 812-865-3196

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202138359)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERTvM_0cU49Cju00

257 W Faculty Street, Paoli, 47454

4 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bath home sitting on 2 city lots. Close to town and located on a dead end. Huge back yard.

For open house information, contact Chris Boyer, Boyer Real Estate Services at 812-865-3196

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202130263)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2797A1_0cU49Cju00

8844 W Hardinsburg Road, Hardinsburg, 47125

2 Beds 3 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 2016

SPECTACULAR 21+/- ACRE EQUESTRIAN ESTATE JUST 35 MILES FROM LOUISVILLE! FULLY CUSTOM STICK BUILT HOME OFFERS MAGNIFICENT VIEWS AND AMAZING SUNSETS. HAND CRAFTED SPIRAL STAIRCASE WELCOMES YOU UPON ENTERING. RADIANT HEAT IN THE FLOOR SUPPLIED BY OUTDOOR WOOD BOILER. THE RELAXING, FULLY SCREENED IN FRONT PORCH CAN HOST LARGE FAMILY GATHERINGS. ATTACHED GARAGE IS ALSO COMPLETE WITH FULL KITCHEN AND LARGE ISLAND ALSO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. FULLY STOCKED POND WITH CATFISH, BLUEGILL, RED EAR, CRAPPIE AND BASS. MAIN BARN IS 30 X 64 WITH 12 X 50 LEAN-TO EQUIPPED WITH 10 HORSE STALLS CLOSE TO THE MAIN HOME. 66 X 58 NEW BARN (CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND NOT PICTURED) EQUIPPED WITH 8 ADDITIONAL HORSE STALLS. 52' ROUND TRAINING PEN. 4 OUTDOOR HORSE STALL PADDOCKS WITH A 24 X 24 HAY LOFT ABOVE (HOLDS UP TO 600-700 BALES OF HAY. WORK SHOP IS 30 X 40 WITH CENTRAL AIR AND ELECTRIC FURNACE. CHECK OUT THE NEW 12 X 24 WACKY GUEST CABIN AT THE EDGE OF THE WOODS. STRAIGHT OUT OF RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT! SELLER INSTALLED 25 SOLAR PANELS THAT PRODUCE 45-50 KWH PER DAY DURING SUMMER MONTHS. HUNTING, FISHING, AND MUSHROOM HUNTING ALL AVAILABLE ON ONE PIECE OF PARADISE. UNBELIEVABLE ONE OF A KIND PIECE OF PROPERTY THAT YOU WILL ADORE!

For open house information, contact MANDY WARD, Hawkins & Root Real Estate at 812-675-6952

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202127616)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Marengo, IN
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Mushroom Hunting#Catfish#House#American#Amish#Propane Tank#Benish Real Estate Group#Storage Building Nice
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
25
Followers
300
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy