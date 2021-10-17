House hunt Marengo: See what’s on the market now

(Marengo, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marengo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7608 S County Road 575 E, Marengo, 47140 3 Beds 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1900

15 beautiful acres and an all American Farmhouse is what you'll find down the long peaceful country road to this home. The setting of this home is as pretty as a postcard and the meadows and mature trees make the perfect backdrop. The eat-in kitchen is super spacious and features Amish cabinetry, tons of counter space, and enough room for an additional island. It opens into the large living room with oversized windows and a sweet sitting porch off the side. Two bedrooms and bath on the main level. Upstairs you'll find what could be a second living room, home office, or playroom, and a large bedroom with a generous walk-in closet. The detached garage is large enough for two cars and has an additional space for laundry, mancave, or secondary detached office space if needed. There is an additional storage building that could be a chicken house or small animal barn. Propane Tank owned. Home Warranty Included.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Benish, Benish Real Estate Group at 812-675-6967

1633 E Us Hwy 150 Highway, Paoli, 47454 4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Included with property is 3 single wide mobile homes (poor condition). 1 mobile home rental space ($125 per month). Public water, private septic tank, Storage Building Nice front and side porch with patio in rear. Hard to find brick home with many extras located just minutes from town. This property is first time on market and ready for your inspection.

For open house information, contact Chris Boyer, Boyer Real Estate Services at 812-865-3196

257 W Faculty Street, Paoli, 47454 4 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bath home sitting on 2 city lots. Close to town and located on a dead end. Huge back yard.

For open house information, contact Chris Boyer, Boyer Real Estate Services at 812-865-3196

8844 W Hardinsburg Road, Hardinsburg, 47125 2 Beds 3 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 2016

SPECTACULAR 21+/- ACRE EQUESTRIAN ESTATE JUST 35 MILES FROM LOUISVILLE! FULLY CUSTOM STICK BUILT HOME OFFERS MAGNIFICENT VIEWS AND AMAZING SUNSETS. HAND CRAFTED SPIRAL STAIRCASE WELCOMES YOU UPON ENTERING. RADIANT HEAT IN THE FLOOR SUPPLIED BY OUTDOOR WOOD BOILER. THE RELAXING, FULLY SCREENED IN FRONT PORCH CAN HOST LARGE FAMILY GATHERINGS. ATTACHED GARAGE IS ALSO COMPLETE WITH FULL KITCHEN AND LARGE ISLAND ALSO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FRIENDS AND FAMILY. FULLY STOCKED POND WITH CATFISH, BLUEGILL, RED EAR, CRAPPIE AND BASS. MAIN BARN IS 30 X 64 WITH 12 X 50 LEAN-TO EQUIPPED WITH 10 HORSE STALLS CLOSE TO THE MAIN HOME. 66 X 58 NEW BARN (CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND NOT PICTURED) EQUIPPED WITH 8 ADDITIONAL HORSE STALLS. 52' ROUND TRAINING PEN. 4 OUTDOOR HORSE STALL PADDOCKS WITH A 24 X 24 HAY LOFT ABOVE (HOLDS UP TO 600-700 BALES OF HAY. WORK SHOP IS 30 X 40 WITH CENTRAL AIR AND ELECTRIC FURNACE. CHECK OUT THE NEW 12 X 24 WACKY GUEST CABIN AT THE EDGE OF THE WOODS. STRAIGHT OUT OF RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT! SELLER INSTALLED 25 SOLAR PANELS THAT PRODUCE 45-50 KWH PER DAY DURING SUMMER MONTHS. HUNTING, FISHING, AND MUSHROOM HUNTING ALL AVAILABLE ON ONE PIECE OF PARADISE. UNBELIEVABLE ONE OF A KIND PIECE OF PROPERTY THAT YOU WILL ADORE!

For open house information, contact MANDY WARD, Hawkins & Root Real Estate at 812-675-6952