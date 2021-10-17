Take a look at these homes on the La Plata market now

(La Plata, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Plata. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2701 Lincoln Street, Kirksville, 63501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Condominium | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Looking for the low-maintenance simple life!? Here it is! This 3 bed 2 bath Condo has been very well kept and ready for your personal touch. Located in an incredible up and coming neighborhood, you will find this corner lot condo is the right choice. The large master bedroom features two huge closets and an attached master bath with a jetted tub and walk in shower. You will enjoy your days and evenings hosting friends and family on the screened in back porch. Call Scott Lyons right away @ (660)988-7616 before this one gets away!

3204 First Street, Kirksville, 63501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $143,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Here's a quaint 2 story home with a fabulous location at the south edge of Kirksville. The home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and above ground swimming pool. The pool / garage area make a great entertaining space. Contact Shane to schedule your showing 660-341-2760

14692 Colorado Avenue, Elmer, 63538 2 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Let the country roads lead you to the "Laughing Frog". "Laughing Frog" is the cherished nickname of this secluded 15 acre retreat. Winding down the driveway you'll discover a hidden gem of a home nestled in the timber. Walking up to the front porch, you'll feel nature's embrace with a spectacular view overlooking a field of native wildflowers and 1/4 acre pond. Although the home is sheltered from civilization, the world is at your fingertips with FIBER INTERNET. Upon entering the front door, you'll immediately notice this is no ordinary home. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. The open floor plan invites you into an oversized kitchen complete with a large island and two cooking stations. Around the corner you'll enter the master bedroom and realize you're still not too far from countryside with doorway leading to the back deck. This bedroom also has a double walk in closet and attached master bath complete with jetted tub. The rest of the main level has another 1/2 bath and an attached two car garage. Downstairs is work of art. An open "bonus" room leads to a storage pantry and your own personal wine cellar. The downstairs also has a full bath and an additional bedroom. Strolling back outside the walkout basement, your back into the bloodline of the property. 10 of the 15 acres is heavily timbered with manicured trails for your hiking enjoyment. Across the road another five acres is fenced and ready for livestock. Exiting the property leaves you yearning for more as this is not just a home, it's a lifestyle.

1703 Washington, Kirksville, 63501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Sharp 3 bedroom Ranch Home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac on the East part of Kirksville. This fine home offers a one car attached garage, fireplace, full basement with 1/2 bath and Family Room, custom kitchen cabinets. Outside has mature landscaping and a detached storage shed with electricity. Call Listing Agent Jeff Behrmann @ 660.626.7598 for your PRIVATE SHOWING!

