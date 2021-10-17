CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, TX

House hunt Warren: See what’s on the market now

Warren Post
Warren Post
 6 days ago

(Warren, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warren will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec9CL_0cU49AyS00

224 Cr 1510, Warren, 77664

3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming ranch style brick home on 1.06+/-Acres unrestricted located in the Warren School District. The home is surrounded by large pecan trees and oak trees with some fruit bearing trees as well. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, with a large open concept floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen open to each other with a fabulous wood burning fireplace located in the dining area. The utility room is located inside the home, and inside that room is a storm door that you can enter the storm cellar. There is a large barn and storage shed/work shop behind the home, and a small patio area for relaxing.

For open house information, contact ASHLEY JACKSON, MARTINDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - 9006065 at 409-283-8727

Copyright © 2021 Beaumont Board - Southeast Texas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORTX-222499)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvcAU_0cU49AyS00

549 Fm 1920, Warren, 77664

3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,999 | Farm | 2,409 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3/3.5 Country home sitting on 23 acres with a Timber Exemption in place. Each room has a story to tell, from the Black Oak rail in the Loft to the Wood gym flooring in the master bath! A 7' wrap around porch invites you to sit , sip your morning coffee and relax taking in the natural landscape! A new AC unit in 1-2020! There is a 3 car carport, 30 x 40 workshop, a 20 x 30 barn, a chicken yard/coup and more! On the back 10 acres is a bunk house, barn w/ shed overlooking a 1/2 acre pond. Also features 3 RV sites with separate sewer and water. Seller is motivated! A must see with so much to offer!!!

For open house information, contact Anne Hillin, Keller Williams Realty of Sout at 409-860-3170

Copyright © 2021 Texas Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TXAR-201304)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVi8D_0cU49AyS00

104 Sassafras, Village Mills, 77663

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice large home on a pretty landscaped corner lot. Large kitchen and island, owner is leaving the refrigerator. Has two eating areas with lots of windows for natural light. Wood flooring, tile and carpeted bedrooms. Owner says no water doing Harvey and has never flooded. Also owner has installed French drains. Come take a look, priced to sell.

For open house information, contact MARILEE NASH, TRIANGLE REAL ESTATE, LLC - 0573464 at 409-861-2600

Copyright © 2021 Beaumont Board - Southeast Texas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORTX-221072)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eCcJ_0cU49AyS00

100 Linden, Village Mills, 77663

5 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in None

5/2/ HOME LOCATED ON 3 LOTS ON LAKE KIMBLE. LARGE LIVING AREA THAT OVER LOOKS THE LAKE.. DECK AND A BOAT HOUSE. FENCED BACK YARD. GOLF CART GARAGE AND STORAGE. MOVE-IN READY. LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH 24/7 SECURITY, 365 AC. LAKE, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CALL TODAY.

For open house information, contact NORVELLE ROGERS, MARTINDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - 9006065 at 409-283-8727

Copyright © 2021 Beaumont Board - Southeast Texas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORTX-223049)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Martindale, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Oak Trees#Open House#Wood#Ac#Rv
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Warren Post

Warren Post

Warren, TX
23
Followers
305
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy