House hunt Warren: See what’s on the market now

(Warren, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Warren will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

224 Cr 1510, Warren, 77664 3 Beds 2 Baths | $176,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming ranch style brick home on 1.06+/-Acres unrestricted located in the Warren School District. The home is surrounded by large pecan trees and oak trees with some fruit bearing trees as well. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom, with a large open concept floor plan with living, dining, and kitchen open to each other with a fabulous wood burning fireplace located in the dining area. The utility room is located inside the home, and inside that room is a storm door that you can enter the storm cellar. There is a large barn and storage shed/work shop behind the home, and a small patio area for relaxing.

For open house information, contact ASHLEY JACKSON, MARTINDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - 9006065 at 409-283-8727

549 Fm 1920, Warren, 77664 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,999 | Farm | 2,409 Square Feet | Built in 1979

3/3.5 Country home sitting on 23 acres with a Timber Exemption in place. Each room has a story to tell, from the Black Oak rail in the Loft to the Wood gym flooring in the master bath! A 7' wrap around porch invites you to sit , sip your morning coffee and relax taking in the natural landscape! A new AC unit in 1-2020! There is a 3 car carport, 30 x 40 workshop, a 20 x 30 barn, a chicken yard/coup and more! On the back 10 acres is a bunk house, barn w/ shed overlooking a 1/2 acre pond. Also features 3 RV sites with separate sewer and water. Seller is motivated! A must see with so much to offer!!!

For open house information, contact Anne Hillin, Keller Williams Realty of Sout at 409-860-3170

104 Sassafras, Village Mills, 77663 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice large home on a pretty landscaped corner lot. Large kitchen and island, owner is leaving the refrigerator. Has two eating areas with lots of windows for natural light. Wood flooring, tile and carpeted bedrooms. Owner says no water doing Harvey and has never flooded. Also owner has installed French drains. Come take a look, priced to sell.

For open house information, contact MARILEE NASH, TRIANGLE REAL ESTATE, LLC - 0573464 at 409-861-2600

100 Linden, Village Mills, 77663 5 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in None

5/2/ HOME LOCATED ON 3 LOTS ON LAKE KIMBLE. LARGE LIVING AREA THAT OVER LOOKS THE LAKE.. DECK AND A BOAT HOUSE. FENCED BACK YARD. GOLF CART GARAGE AND STORAGE. MOVE-IN READY. LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH 24/7 SECURITY, 365 AC. LAKE, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CALL TODAY.

For open house information, contact NORVELLE ROGERS, MARTINDALE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS - 9006065 at 409-283-8727