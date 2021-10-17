Top homes for sale in Pound

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound, WI

 6 days ago

(Pound, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pound will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

11747 Tracey Ln, Crivitz, 54114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2002

In the recreational heartland, short walk to Crooked Lake, on ATV and Snowmobile Routes! Wooded lot with paved driveway with heated garage, extra 12x24 outbuilding and 9x20 boat storage. Two decks one in front other in back yard to relax and enjoy the outdoors and firepit! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath home/cottage with gas fireplace. Newer roofs on all building August 2019! Doublewide manufactured home on permanent block foundation secured with cable tie downs. $2,000.00 carpet allowance.

13190 Lakeview Court, Pound, 54161

4 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Mobile Home | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Must See! Great Location and great Price! 4 Bedroom 2 bath home located within walking distance of White Potato Lake public boat launch. Perfect for vacations or year around living. ATV and snowmobile from your door or spend the day on the lake. Nice screened porch for all those warm summer evenings and also an open deck to enjoy in the back. Large yard.

401 Meyer Street, Pound, 54161

4 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood just 45 minutes north of Green Bay, you will find yourself a meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that sits on .29 acres. The large living room has a beautiful gas fireplace with exposed brick. The full bathroom is on the main floor as well as 2 bedrooms. The basement is just waiting to be finished. There is a shower in the laundry area as well! A well maintained backyard with flower beds and plenty of room to entertain and a 2 car detached garage with plenty of extra space! This home is a must see!

W12572 Eagle Lake Lane, Crivitz, 54114

4 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,875 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This captivating lakefront home is move in ready! From sunrise to sunset, the views are stunning and inviting from every room. This 4 bed, 2 bath has space for the whole family plus a bonus room for guests off the 4th BR. Enjoy the wildlife on this two level wrap around deck or down by the firepit. Be sure to bring the TOYS! Road has access to ATV/UTV route, electric motorboats with direct access to the lake from your property, paddle board, or if winter has you liking to ice fish or snowmobile, this house has it all! 3.5 stall garage with lean to has plenty of storage for toys and firewood.

#Realtors#Toys#Fish#Extra Space#Atv#Snowmobile Routes#Doublewide#Boss Realty#Llc#Shorewest
