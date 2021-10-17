Check out these homes for sale in West Tisbury now

(West Tisbury, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Tisbury will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

49 Border Road, Vineyard Haven, 02568 2 Beds 3 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,189 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Stunning Post and Beam residence is situated on over a half acre of rolling landscaped land in a private residential setting abutting farm land. Features an impressive great room with a dramatic vaulted ceiling detailed with exquisite beam work and includes a well appointed kitchen, comfortable dining/living area with lots of glass and natural sunlight streaming through the windows. Sliding glass doors offer access to a sweeping stone patio that wraps around the side of the house and views a tastefully landscaped yard accentuated by assorted mature trees, flower beds, and gorgeous stone work. The first floor has a Master bedroom with full bathroom and is further detailed with a convenient laundry room, pantry and half bathroom. Lower level has another ample bedroom with tiled full bathroom, utility room, single car garage, and work shop/flex room (septic is for 3 bedrooms and could be easily converted into a 3rd bedroom). Amenities include central AC, irrigation system, outside shower, and 2 sturdy sheds, both electrified and 1 is insulated. Impeccably maintained.....this property shows like new and is a must see! Broker Open House Sunday 10/10/21 12-2pm

34 Ebens Lane, Chilmark, 02535 5 Beds 6 Baths | $7,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,715 Square Feet | Built in 2022

An exceptional new 5-bedroom and 5.5-bath single-story modern style farmhouse nestled among 55 acres of conservation area in Chilmark. Generously entertain family and guests in the open kitchen/family floor plan with 10'-foot ceilings. Designed with entertaining and relaxation in mind, this beautiful timeless design offers expansive views that immediately connects you with nature in a private setting. The artfully designed landscape will feature custom planters, a lively outdoor grill kitchen and pool overlooking views of the Conservation Area beyond. Places like landscapes to experience and inhabit; to welcome guests and feel welcomed ourselves in beautiful, comfortable outdoor surroundings. Tower Farm Chilmark invites the senses to a realm of well-being and pleasurability. [Construction to begin 2021]

63 Peases Point Way, Edgartown, 02539 6 Beds 7 Baths | $5,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,768 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This rare, in-town jewel is just being completed and near ready for move-in. The Greek Revival styled home was designed by Patrick Ahearn and offers an open 1st floor, floor plan with entry way, dining room, kitchen, and family room with fireplace, as well as an office with powder room. There is a wide-covered veranda facing the street and a screened porch with fireplace accessed through the family room. There are three 2nd floor bedrooms, all with private baths and two with access to a second-floor deck overlooking the pool, as well as laundry. The lower level offers an additional bedroom with full bath, medial room and a second laundry. There is a detached 2-car garage with a 5th bedroom and full bath above. The backyard offers a pool, jacuzzi, expansive patio with exterior wet bar and changing room with full bath. There are mature Evergreen privacy plantings, offering a lush backdrop.

105 Locust Street, Falmouth, 02540 10 Beds 6 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,247 Square Feet | Built in 1881

Oceans of family reunions and holiday gatherings have been celebrated and enjoyed in this stately and inviting Queen Anne style single family home. Rich history mixed with updated convenience integrates smoothly with 10 bedrooms, 6 baths, fireplaces and porches, all within walking distance of charming Falmouth Village. The sprawling side yard is complete with a Bocce pit and one of Falmouth's beautiful Copper Beech trees to shade your families activities. There is ample off-street parking for 8 cars. The lovely Shining Sea bike path, Surf Drive Beach, museums, nature trails, sports club, or a commute to Boston or Providence by bus, are just a few nearby amenities around this location. Your family wants to visit you here !

