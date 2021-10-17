Check out these Ronda homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronda, NC

 6 days ago

(Ronda, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ronda. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1913 Hamptonville Road, Hamptonville, 27020

3 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in 1940

In the heart of Yadkin Valley Wine Country is this ONE OF A KIND Victorian style home sitting on +/- 7.3 acres in Hamptonville! It is truly a MUST SEE! The details and work completed in this home are tremendous from your interior dream kitchen, custom antique fixtures, hand carved marble mantle in the dining room, and the phenomenal outdoor kitchen area. New hardwoods, marble and brick flooring throughout, rare interior doors and fixtures, generous size bedrooms and living room with more than enough space to entertain!! Words cannot do this home justice! This would be a perfect bed and breakfast or wedding venue, the possibilities are there! Many more details to come! If you fall in love with the furniture it can also be yours to purchase separately to keep with the home!! Get your tour scheduled now!

155 Skeet Club Lane, Elkin, 28621

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Are you looking for your own piece of paradise? You are going to fall in love with this 75 acres of rolling pastures. The shooting enthusiast is going to be amazed. This property has so many potentials from a hunting preserve, to wedding venue. The 2500 square ft. home with a full unfinished basement is much larger than the picture appear. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen has Quartz counter tops. You can sit in the large sunroom with the huge rock fireplace and watch the deer feeding in the pastures. The Garage is three car with a kitchen and half bath, a great space for the outdoor entertaining. You can also store your RV, boat, tractor or hay in the large dry concrete floored barn. On the property you can enjoy the skeet and trap fields. The building that the business is in and the storage building is also included in the sale.The owners are running a gun shop on the property at this time . Inventory could be purchased if that is of interest but not included in the price of the property.

