Check out these Crouse homes on the market

(Crouse, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crouse will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

403 E Lee Street, Bessemer City, 28016 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 770 Square Feet | Built in 1989

INVESTORS, FIRST TIME BUYERS, DOWNSIZING? This 2bd 1 Bth home with low maintenance and small yard is waiting for you. Currently rented with good rental history. Convenient location. Please follow Covid instructions when showing property. Agent Remarks: Other investment properties available Call listing agent for more information. Do not disturb tenants. 24 to 48 hour notice. Proof of funds before showing is required.

2283 Brookwood Road, Lincolnton, 28092 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Attractive Brick Ranch basement home with just under an acre lot: very well maintained. Home has wood floors in Living and dining area. Carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen with nice counter space and cabinets. spacious bedrooms Basement has living room space that is finished / and unfinished area great for lots of storage or recreation room. basement has a woodstove .The lot is pleasantly landscaped. Concrete drive , front porch back garage at basement. Carport at main level. Must see this one

127 Linwood Drive, Lincolnton, 28092 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction home Downtown Lincolnton! Excellent location to walk or golf cart into town for festivals, dining, shopping and other fun events! This home has a covered rocking chair front porch and an amazing spacious covered back deck. Inside you will find an open concept living space with a kitchen island, quartz countertops, artful tile backsplash and breakfast area. The split bedroom plan offers a master bedroom with walk in closet, beautiful walk in tile shower and double sinks with quartz counter tops. The additional two bedrooms are served by a full bath. Excellent opportunity to own you own slice of downtown and start enjoying the lifestyle.Builder is putting the final finishing touches which should be complete in the next few weeks. Jennifer Sorrell Walker - Keller Williams Realty - 704.472.5089 - www.jenncohomes.com

4027 Gozzi Drive, Iron Station, 28080 2 Beds 2 Baths | $411,951 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in None

Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton at The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new homes thoughtfully designed and geared toward the active adult, offering low-maintenance living. This community is designed to be your private retreat while surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is also just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette, fitness center, a zero-entry pool and future walking trails. This active living new community offers a wide range of ranch floor plans with an optional 2nd floor to meet your needs. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many are seeking this new hidden gem. With the time youll save with your low-maintenance yard, you can pursue virtually any activity that comes to mind.

