Check out these homes on the Humboldt market now

(Humboldt, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Humboldt than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1405 Walnut East, Iola, 66749 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Very nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with very nice kitchen and living room and dining room. The property has a small fence in area in back and storage shed. The property is on a corner lot.

203 N 12 Street, Humboldt, 66748 3 Beds 4 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,830 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Beautiful colonial home on 3 lots between schools. Gorgeous original woodwork, large rooms w/lots of storage. 3 of the 4 baths are updated w/new plumbing. New carpet down stairs. Kitchen has tile floor, wet bar, island and all appliances stay. Laundry/office room, also a mud room w/access to cellar. 3 car garage, large back yard w/privacy fence and patio. One of a kind, Don't miss this one.

