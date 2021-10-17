CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paden City, WV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Paden City

 6 days ago

(Paden City, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Paden City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

250 Lang Drive, New Martinsville, 26155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Here's that move in ready, ranch style home waiting for you to call your "forever home"! Look no longer for the perfect home with everything on one level including the laundry. Situated on a level oversized lot in a very nice neighborhood. Spacious formal living room, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths . Enjoy relaxing on the large front porch or the rear deck. This one is priced to sell, don't miss the opportunity to see this attractive home, shown by appointment only.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Virden, Wetzel-Valley Agencies Inc. at 304-455-4600

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130396)

307 4Th Ave (Rt.2), Paden City, 26149

3 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Well kept two story home in walking distance to High School. The large bedroom has another attached 9.6 x 7.10 room that would make a great nursery, office or turn it into a large walk in closet. Back yard with patio partially fenced.

For open house information, contact Harry Cain, CityWide Realty -New Martinsville at 304-455-2000

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-130160)

61 Rolling Acres Road, New Martinsville, 26155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great country setting , Minutes to New Martinsville , 3 possibly 4 bedroom , 2 baths . Beautiful sun room .

For open house information, contact Sara Cool, CityWide Realty -New Martinsville at 304-455-2000

Copyright © 2021 Wheeling Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRWV-129778)

36020 Marshall Cline Rd, New Matamoras, 45767

1 Bed 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Wow! 2 parcels (02-002002.0000 + 2-011009.0000) totaling just over 14 acres. This would be perfect for a hunting property! Wayne National Forest surrounds this property on 2 sides.

For open house information, contact Maureen A Wlodarczyk, Keller Williams Living at 440-318-1620

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4267993)

See more property details

