On the hunt for a home in Inglis? These houses are on the market

(Inglis, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Inglis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

82 Young Drive, Inglis, 34449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $710,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Come experience this waterfront retreat nestled in a canopy of magnolias and grandfather oak trees. As you enter this swoon-worthy property, you will feel your stress fading away as you drive into the property. The exterior features of the property include a 25x40 workshop, 2017 roof, a pole-barn/car port and 2 back decks, floating dock for kayaking/canoes, boat dock with electricity and water and an impressive 400 feet of waterfrontage on the Withlacoochee River with access to the Gulf of Mexico. The home is being conveyed with furnishings and is privately fenced. The home is a popular VRBO property and is outfitted with 2 full size refrigerators, central vac system, all appliances, 2 water heaters, a full house water treatment system and vaulted ceilings. You can choose to nest or invest, but either way you won't be disappointed in this riverfront sanctuary where nature beckons you to the laid back lifestyle. Located near the Goethe Forest, Crystal River and close to Ocala, this home sits in an idyllic location. Don't procrastinate or you'll miss out!

10293 W Dunnellon Road, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,003 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3/2 concrete blk home nestled in the sought after subdivision of Crystal Manor. Located on the out skirts of crystal river this home has everything you could want for low maintenance living including split floor plan, in-door laundry and utility shed. Nestled on over a half acre, and within minutes of World Class fresh and saltwater fishing and ohh don't mind the deer in the back yard their your neighbors! Everything you could ask for for quiet country living!!

26 62Nd Street, Yankeetown, 34498 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Mobile Home | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Check out this barely lived in Beautiful 2020 Southern Energy Home! Located only one block from the Withlacoochee River and walking distance to the Riverside Drive boat ramp perched high above flood elevation sits this 2 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home. These fully financeable mobile homes were built right, from the double pane windows to the insulation these are some of the most energy efficient mobile homes around. With all New 2020 Appliances, HVAC, Water Heater, Septic and plenty of parking for your boat’s what are you waiting for?

8546 N Fauci Point, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Here's your chance to scoop up a home located just outside of town on 3 lots that equal just under nine-tenths of an acre. Not many homes like this one are offered on the market currently. 3 lots give you plenty of room to add a pool, a detached garage, workshop, or whatever you need. The privacy they afford you is super nice as well. The home is a traditional-style home with lots of potential. A large living room opens up to the screened and glassed-in back porch. The backyard has trees all the way around to act as a natural buffer. There's a small chainlink fenced area to let the animals or little ones run around in. Inside 3 big bedrooms can all be found on the left side of the home. Tiled floors throughout the home and newer windows will make for easy maintenance. Make no mistake, the home needs a little bit of touching up to make it 100%, but the home is perfectly liveable in the current condition. The roof was replaced in 2008, the HVAC was replaced in 2017, the drain field, the well, and the water heater have been replaced in recent years too. Mechanics are good to go. Are you? Don't delay, you'll miss out on another home.

