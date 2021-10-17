CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon Springs, WI

Top homes for sale in Solon Springs

Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(Solon Springs, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Solon Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSckJ_0cU4917A00

4605 County Highway, Barnes, 54873

4 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Country living at its finest! Open concept 4bd, 1bth home just beaming with updates! New roof mid 2020, freshly done concrete work, newly refinished driveway, and numerous interior updates. Spacious and open living room/kitchen area perfect for entertaining the entire family. Large bedrooms with high ceilings provide comfort for everyone. Huge detached garage with 32x18 bunkhouse complete with plumbing adding additional space for guest. Conveniently located in recreation country, snowmobile and ATV trails are at your doorstep and the Eau Claire Chain of Lakes just minutes away!

For open house information, contact Elliott Hough, Area North Realty Inc at 715-634-3522

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1555093)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6Nuz_0cU4917A00

15142 S Bass Lake Road, Wascott Twp, 54838

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,237 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Your search stops here! Don’t miss the opportunity to own this spacious, single-level living abode situated between the peaceful Bass Lake and the great Whitefish Lake just outside of Gordon Wisconsin. This really gives you the best of both worlds! The 2200+sqft, 3-bed, 2-bath open concept floorplan is one that truly needs to be seen first-hand to appreciate. The vaulted ceiling in the living room allows for massive windows overlooking the water. The property features 105’ of shoreline and a 6-car detached garage. Set your mind at ease knowing the house and garage roofs have been replaced within the past five years. The deck was refinished less than two years ago. The large deck features access from both sides and is an amazing place to host guest or have a peaceful evening overlooking the water. Between the 3rd bedroom and the shoreline sits a stone patio that is perfect to have a campfire and smores’ around. This is truly an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

For open house information, contact Derrek Tarter, Weichert, Realtors-Advantage at 651-702-1499

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6100728)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gPgr_0cU4917A00

11769 E Pocket Rd, Gordon, 54838

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Year round lakehome on scenic Sauntrys Pocket Lake. Plenty of outdoor room situated on 2 acres with 152" of level water frontage, decks and large lakeside lawn. Wooded land across road is also included. Open living concept home, master bedroom bath and many new updates. Detached garage with finished workshop that could easily be converted into more living space and large concrete slab fenced in pet runner attached to garage. Blacktop drive.

For open house information, contact Sara Haakenson, Re/Max 4 Seasons, LLC at 715-635-6500

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1553815)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1435Dp_0cU4917A00

51015 Birch Lake Road, Barnes, 54873

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,314 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Unit#6 is main home-completely remodeled accented in knotty pine w/vaulted ceiling in LR. Open concept kitchen. Master bedroom w/fireplace,Jacuzzi tub & walk-in closet. Attached den/office/sitting area. Unit #7 guest house is 4 season & has been completely remodeled. Cute as can be "Doll House" w/550 sf & relaxing front porch facing water & accented in knotty pine. gas log fireplace. All furnishings stay. (10x9 bath,10x9 bed, 12x9 living,10x8 kitchen & 8x7 foyer) Seller putting in path to water

For open house information, contact Mary Rufledt, Elite Realty Group, LLC at 715-828-9347

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1527821)

