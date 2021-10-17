CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salome, AZ

Take a look at these homes for sale in Salome

Salome Times
Salome Times
 6 days ago

(Salome, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salome will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

39911 Idaho Way, Salome, 85348

1 Bed 1 Bath | $98,500 | Manufactured Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Huge Corner Lot! New 24x24 garage. Lots of room to park and RV or other toys. 1 bedroom 1 bath 1981 mobile home with addition. New countertops, carpet and wood flooring. Lots of upgrades super clean! Perfect for a winter getaway.

For open house information, contact Amanda Weatherford, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-669-8969

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1018366)

65496 68 1/2 Rd, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,952 Square Feet | Built in 1987

5 parcels with combined 49 acres with fixer-upper large 3bed 2bath home ,large wurk shop with apt.upstaires,2 large buildings,Property is sold as is

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1014795)

66880 Ave B, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,065 Square Feet | Built in 1946

corner lot in town,three bed,one bath,fenced back yard.Re Model with upgrades

For open house information, contact Jerry Nord, United Country CB Real Estate Services at 928-859-4141

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1015645)

49780 69Th St, Salome, 85348

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 2004

3 bedroom, 2 bath Santa Fe style with a bonus room/office or even a 4th bedroom. This 40 acre property is set up with spectacular forever views. Zoned to farm, or just simply enjoy the peace and quiet in this open private area. If you desire a spacious home on a larger parcel this is it!!! Septic installed. NO electric or water currently on the property. Approximately 1 mile away from the closest electrical pole.

For open house information, contact Marie Gonzalez, David Plunkett Realty at 928-667-1699

Copyright © 2021 Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARAZ-1016283)

