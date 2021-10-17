Check out these homes on the Canaan market now

(Canaan, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canaan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

124 Beech Hill Road, Colebrook, 06021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,166 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come home to CT’s northwest hills and feel yourself relax as you come through the gracious front entry with double closets. An airy open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, yet the woodstove in the living room makes the area cozy. The large updated kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space & the center island provides the perfect spot to enjoy the morning sun. The dining area connects to a bright, year-round sunroom with tile floor and gas fireplace overlooking your large, private backyard oasis complete with patio and hot tub. A full bath completes the main level. The 2nd level contains three bedrooms & full bath with custom shower. Huge finished walkout basement makes a great rec room with pool table & a 2nd kitchen area with fridge, stove, microwave & sink along with the laundry area. Solar panels on detached 2 car garage, official size sand volleyball court, flower & vegetable gardens, shed, lean-to/carport off garage and firepit complete your outdoor space. Algonquin State Forest across the street & close to skiing, boating, fishing & hiking. Peaceful country living with easy access to Rt 8 to NYC & the Berkshires!

57 Mount Tom Road, Salisbury, 06068 9 Beds 14 Baths | $15,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 22,282 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Incomparable Country Estate - The country estate of legendary producers Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett is now available for sale in Salisbury Connecticut. Meticulously designed by Acheson Doyle Partners, beautifully landscaped and finished with the finest materials, the 9-bedroom main house is on more than 470 pristine acres and boasts unparalleled western views of the Berkshire Mountain Range. The entrance hall, with a grand staircase, opens to a dramatic 39-foot-long formal dining space with a soaring 32-foot-tall (3 stories) glass atrium ceiling. Several living spaces on the main floor including a light-filled 47-foot great room, a handsome library as well as a spacious living room compliment an exceptionally appointed designer quality chef’s kitchen with a large butler’s pantry and views of the formal gardens and orchard. There are two primary bedrooms, both with luxuriously appointed ensuite primary bathrooms, dressing rooms, and french doors to outdoor deck space with exceptional views. The Roof Deck surrounding the Atrium glass skylight has 360-degree views of Mt. Tom, Bear Mountain, and the Berkshire Mountain range. In addition to a 3-bedroom (1900 square foot) Caretaker’s Cottage, the property also includes an Expansive Outdoor Pool, a Spa (seats 15), Tennis Court, a Barn with Property Office, a Warehouse, and Art Storage Building. Finally, a rustic log cabin on the highest point of the property has the best views of the Twin Lakes in the county.

11 Indian Mountain Road, Salisbury, 06039 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home on Indian Mountain Road in Lakeville offers ample space and awaits its next chapter. A spacious entry foyer offers tons of bonus space for recreation or hobbyists and leads to a beautifully sited Screened Porch at the back of the property. A few steps up to the main level and you are welcomed by the sun-filled Living Room with a stunning fireplace that is highlighted by a full-wall brick surround. An Eat-In Kitchen and Dining Area complete this level. The Upper Level features a Primary Suite with a tile shower, plus two additional Bedrooms that share a Full Bath off the Hall. A few more stairs and you have a beautiful studio space with hardwood floors and a large closet, also accented by more great sunlight. An Attached and expansive 2-Bay Garage completes the interior living space. Town water and minutes to all of the local amenities in Lakeville, Salisbury, and Millerton. Layout and location are everything and this home has both!

239 Brewer Hill Rd, New Marlborough, 01259 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,359 Square Feet | Built in 1930

