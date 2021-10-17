CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley, OH

Take a look at these homes for sale in Ashley

Ashley News Flash
Ashley News Flash
 6 days ago

(Ashley, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ashley. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ldpo6_0cU48yhd00

317 Stonhope Drive, Delaware, 43015

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one-story property located conveniently to schools, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. During the warmer months, enjoy the quiet backyard backing up to rural farmland (no rear neighbors) sitting on the deck; and during the cooler months, be entertained by the newly remodeled fireplace. This home is desirable year-round! Natural lighting throughout the open floor-plan with updates galore! New vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and Central A/C unit (replaced within the past year).

For open house information, contact Ginnah Nicole Cashman, RE/MAX Allegiance at 740-513-3886

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221040362)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY5Mg_0cU48yhd00

185 Harness Way, Delaware, 43015

4 Beds 4 Baths | $641,400 | Single Family Residence | 4,031 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in the beautiful Grand Pointe at North Orange community, featuring the Marshall Western Cratsman plan. This plan offers an island kitchen with pantry, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family room room, with electric fireplace, expands to light-filled morning room. Private study with double doors. Formal living and dining rooms. Primary Suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Three additional secondary bedrooms and two shared baths. Two car garage.

For open house information, contact Alexander A Hencheck, HMS Real Estate at 614-766-4111

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221023426)

14472 E State Route 37, Sunbury, 43074

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Absolutely stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch home located on a 0.67 acre lot! This gorgeous home has been completed updated and is filled with charm! Stunning Kitchen features 42'' white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, leathered granite countertops, a central island and large pantry! Spacious Living Room features a picturesque bay window with white washed wood burning fireplace and built ins! Owner's Suite with updated Ensuite Bath and large walk in closet! 1 Car Detached garage with electric, plumbing and work room area! Seller paid for Delco water 2020! Schedule your showings ASAP as this gorgeous home won't last!

For open house information, contact Kelly J Meacham, Meacham Real Estate Company at 614-204-1069

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221039352)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLtM5_0cU48yhd00

8011 Concord Road, Delaware, 43015

3 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,662 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Designed and built to the highest standards with custom detailing throughout. Iulianelli Custom Homes ranch model with open concept. Situated on 1.57 acres, this home offers 3 BR, 2.5 baths and 2,662 square feet of living space with over $50,000 in upgrades in addition to the generous standard features. Stunning open concept in great room and kitchen, 10 and 11 foot ceilings, coffered ceilings in master and great room, custom designed kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Private office with beveled glass pocket door. Full basement with bath rough-in. Oversized 2 car attached side load garage & 1 car detached garage can be built.

For open house information, contact Steven S Smith, Keller Williams Consultants at 614-932-2000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221002190)

