Take a look at these homes for sale in Ashley

317 Stonhope Drive, Delaware, 43015 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one-story property located conveniently to schools, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. During the warmer months, enjoy the quiet backyard backing up to rural farmland (no rear neighbors) sitting on the deck; and during the cooler months, be entertained by the newly remodeled fireplace. This home is desirable year-round! Natural lighting throughout the open floor-plan with updates galore! New vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and Central A/C unit (replaced within the past year).

185 Harness Way, Delaware, 43015 4 Beds 4 Baths | $641,400 | Single Family Residence | 4,031 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in the beautiful Grand Pointe at North Orange community, featuring the Marshall Western Cratsman plan. This plan offers an island kitchen with pantry, upgraded cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious family room room, with electric fireplace, expands to light-filled morning room. Private study with double doors. Formal living and dining rooms. Primary Suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Three additional secondary bedrooms and two shared baths. Two car garage.

14472 E State Route 37, Sunbury, 43074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Absolutely stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch home located on a 0.67 acre lot! This gorgeous home has been completed updated and is filled with charm! Stunning Kitchen features 42'' white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, leathered granite countertops, a central island and large pantry! Spacious Living Room features a picturesque bay window with white washed wood burning fireplace and built ins! Owner's Suite with updated Ensuite Bath and large walk in closet! 1 Car Detached garage with electric, plumbing and work room area! Seller paid for Delco water 2020! Schedule your showings ASAP as this gorgeous home won't last!

8011 Concord Road, Delaware, 43015 3 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,662 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Designed and built to the highest standards with custom detailing throughout. Iulianelli Custom Homes ranch model with open concept. Situated on 1.57 acres, this home offers 3 BR, 2.5 baths and 2,662 square feet of living space with over $50,000 in upgrades in addition to the generous standard features. Stunning open concept in great room and kitchen, 10 and 11 foot ceilings, coffered ceilings in master and great room, custom designed kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Private office with beveled glass pocket door. Full basement with bath rough-in. Oversized 2 car attached side load garage & 1 car detached garage can be built.

