Check out these homes on the Conway market now

(Conway, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Conway than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5371 State Highway M, Niangua, 65713 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured On Land | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Wonderful Private setting just off Blacktop road with nice yard surrounded by Trees on back and sides of property. New Well Pressure Tank, Hot Water heater.& front Covered porch. Great home to relax and enjoy nature. 2 large Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Nice size living room with open floor plan.

16145 Hwy A, Phillipsburg, 65722 3 Beds 3 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,160 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Absolutely amazing and stunning property available...beautiful stone and brick home featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 total baths on almost 10 acres. Great room accented with curved archways and gas-log hearth. Master suite features second gas fireplace, and master bath pampers with jetted tub and oversized shower. Generous walk in master closets adjacent to master laundry area with front loading washer sand dryer. Open chefs kitchen features custom tall butler-baking pantries, side by side stainless refrigerator and matching upright stainless freezer, gas cooktop. Granite countertops in kitchen and kitchen island is carried throughout residence in matching granite bath counters, window-ways and sills, continued to window sills in garage. Generous office and work-from-home space doubles as non conforming 4th bedroom. Basement features storm/safe room and John Deere room. Property features stocked 3/4 acre pond, bench rest shooting station with 200yard ranged target berm, 20' x 40' machine shop and adjacent 40' x 64' insulated and heated shop with private office, bathroom, and plenty of room and overhead door clearance for professional shop space. Dual water heaters in home, dual owned 500 gallon propane tanks for home and dual owned 500 gallon propane tanks for shop, 4 500 gallon tanks in total. Truly a one-of-a kind opportunity and and estate!

158 Oaktree Court, Niangua, 65713 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,618 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Luxury Equestrian Lover's Amish Crafted Retreat!So much to say, where to start? Home itself is lodge-style timber framed with 23' cathedral ceilings, mortise-and-tension joinery hammerbeam with oak pegs. Stone-accented fireplace with oak mantel is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for magnificent views and floods the open-concept home with sunlight. Kitchen island is topped with 3 1/2'' thick solid oak with the beautiful curves of the tree it originated from. Main-level master suite boasts screened-in porch perfect for sipping your morning coffee. Main floor laundry room has direct access to the outdoors. Stunning solid wood staircase leads to generous loft area, private bedroom and full bathroom. The lower level offers a spacious living area perfect for spreading out and enjoying all your favorite indoor activities, another bedroom and full bathroom. Wrap-around porch hugs the exterior offering plenty of outdoor space to entertain or enjoy the serenity this slice of heaven offers. Large patio off the back of the home grants another spot to enjoy the peaceful outdoors and relax in the 4-person hot tub that stays with the property! Detached 2-car garage houses a private 12' by 14 1/2 ' office.Upgrades and attention to detail continue throughout the property. 8-stall horse barn complete with private apartment, 60 X 60 indoor arena, and 100 x 55 outdoor area is equipped with overhead heater, stall mats & insulated water bucket holders. Approximately 180' X 60' paddock behind barn, 2 run-in shelters, large storage shed, 6 plus acres of pasture cross fenced into 3 pastures. Exterior lighting brings daylight to the night.Retreat not only built for beauty & nature, but also with efficiency & convenience in mind. Back up generators, SIPs closed cell insulation, instant hot water, tornado shelter, LED lighting to name a few.Apartment & Office sq. ft. not included in listing detail. HOA has private access to lake & state conservat

14 Fiddler Lane, Long Lane, 65590 1 Bed 1 Bath | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 512 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Check out this awesome property with many possibilities. 100 acres M/L with a cabin and pole barn/shop. The 16X32 cabin and shop set far back from the road offering a very peaceful, secluded setting. The adorable cabin is completely livable, or would make a great option to live in while building your dream home. Enjoy your morning coffee, or relaxing evening on the covered front deck overlooking two beautiful ponds. Lots of storage in the 30X40 pole barn that sets back of the cabin. Several acres of savanna restoration have been done around the cabin and pole barn area. The property features and nice well with shut off, and underground utilities. A lot of infrastructure has been done here, and would be very easy to add more cabins or RV hookups on the property. A year round creek runs through the middle of the property and a third, beautiful pond sets on the east half of the property. Several atv/utv roads are present through the property allowing easy access to all it's features. Fencing is approximately 95% complete with woven wire, topped with barbed wire. Lots of wildlife on the property. Deer, turkey, quail, and even a bear have been seen. This would make a great forever property to live on, getaway for the weekends, or own your own hunting retreat. Morrel mushrooms are found every spring. Underground piping exists from upper ponds to the year round creek. Square footage of the cabin is per the assessors office, but does not take into account the bedroom loft. The cabin plumbing has been recently redone with PEX. The roof was redone approximately a year ago with exception of portion covering the front deck. Sellers are leaving the bed, refrigerator, couch, downstairs tv stand, and washer/dryer. Washer part of the unit does not work.

