Check out these homes for sale in Henry now

(Henry, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Henry will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

314 James Lane, Henry, 61537 3 Beds 3 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Extremely solid Mid-century Brick ranch with tons of storage! The new Entry door opens to an entry with retro tile and a spacious living room/dining room that features period details with sensitive updated flooring and paint. Pocket doors lead to the Family room, informal dining and Kitchen. Main floor laundry and office workspace has been added to previous closet spaces while maintaining the original wood work. The Kitchen is a mix of original and newer features that belies the history of a futuristic home built in 1960. The large Master bedroom allows for a flexible furniture placement and features an updated 1/2 bath that still retains its original countertop. The Full basement was stubbed for a Kitchen or bar area off of a very large family room or living room. Outside, off the kitchen, you will find a large Covered Patio, perfect for family gatherings. New Driveway, sidewalks, and Landscaping were recently added to this double corner lot. New heat pump/AC in 2019.

503 S Washington Street, Lacon, 61540 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Darling 2 bedroom 2 bath step saver ranch home located in the heart of Lacon built in 2004. Open concept living room/dining room. Laundry on main floor and walk in shower in the masterbedroom. Perfect home for someone needing everything on one level. Full unfinished poured concrete basement ready to make your own. Attached 2 stall garage. Updates include roof 2013, shutters 2019, and newer appliances. Call to schedule your showing today!

502 Hillcrest Drive, Sparland, 61565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1973

What a great find! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Tri level. Large Kitchen with informal Dining. Main Floor Laundry. Good sized Bedrooms. Large lower level Family Room. Large corner lot has Fenced yard and shed. Updated mechanicals. Come see it today!

19580 600 North Avenue, Tiskilwa, 61368 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1877

Looking for a rural farmstead, here it is. 2.24 acres with lots of outbuildings including an old dairy barn, another barn, a chicken barn, a hog barn, a workshop, old silo's and other outbuildings. 3 bed 2 bath home with a new second story full bath recently added. One bedroom on the main level and two more upstairs. Furnace runs on propane but the rest of the house is run on a rare natural gas well. Come home to the country!! Being sold "As Is." Cash or conventional loans only.

