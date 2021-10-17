Top homes for sale in Malta

(Malta, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Malta. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

528 South 5Th Avenue East, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 964 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Residential Home Malta MT Centrally Located Move in Ready. This three-bedroom, one bathroom, 964+/-sqft home sits on a large/open 90' x 140' lot in a well-kept neighborhood in Malta, Montana. Built in 1948 the one-level home has a living room, kitchen, full bathroom with jet-tub, three bedrooms, laundry, and 416+/- sqft attached garage. Leading to the garage from the street front is a long driveaway allowing plenty of off-street parking. One of the bedrooms has an exterior door, which leave you the option of using it as a bedroom or home office. The room can be closed off from the rest of your house with an exterior entrance for clients if any. There is a 241+/- sqft basement that stores the Rinnai tankless water heater. The 12,600+/- sqft yard has underground sprinklers making for easy lawn maintenance. There is alley access to the backyard with a ton of room to build a garage or shop. Currently there is a 13' x 15' storage shed with work bench located in the back yard. There are cement patio areas in both the front and back of the property. The seller has made many great improvements over the years, including the installation of vinyl siding siding, all new windows, replaced the roof in 2010 with a tin roof, interior paint, flooring and more. This property is located within one to three blocks of the Malta Elementary School, Mustang & M-ette Football/Track Field, Murray Field, the Malta Cemetery, the Dodson South Canal, and the Hillcrest Park and Skatepark, all great areas for walking, running, or biking. Whether you are looking for a home for yourself or an investment/rental property, this clean, move-in ready home is for you. Walk-through video and 3D home tour available upon request. Call us for your private showing today! 2020 Taxes: $1,290.17

1350 Short Oil Road, Malta, 59538 5 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,278 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Montana Country Horse Property Small Acreage Close to Town 1350 Short Oil Rd - Malta, MT Conveniently located about 3 miles south of Malta on Short Oil Rd. Built in 2012 is this 5-bedroom, 3-bath home on 19.2 +/- acres. There is a total of 5,278 +/- square feet split between the main floor, the day light basement, and the attached 2 car garage. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large laundry room, living room, dining area which is currently used as an addition living room and a family room with vaulted tongue and groove ceilings. The large kitchen features 2 islands, one of which is a snack bar. The walk out basement has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large family room, sitting room, bar, sauna room with steam shower, and the 2 car attached garage. The home has full length covered decks on the front and back of the home and a covered patio at the back of the home. Overlooking the Milk River Valley and city of Malta, the views in every direction are spectacular and you can see for miles. The landscaping and the yard show great pride of ownership. The owners have planted hundreds of trees recently and have an extensive watering system in place. A beautiful 68'x140' red pole barn was put up in 2016 with overhead doors on each end and a majority of it has concrete floors. There are several other small outbuildings on the property that can be used for storage. This is a rare find on the outskirts of town with a big beautiful home, outbuildings, and enough land to have your privacy, have some horses or other livestock or plant a big garden. The property is well kept and move in ready with the convivences of town minutes away. A paved highway accesses the property and fiber optics are in for high speed internet. Features 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom 19.2 +/- acres 3 miles from Malta 2 car attached garage Daylight basement 68'x140' barn Panoramic views of Milk River Valley and city of Malta Sauna & steam shower Covered decks and patio Horse property

405 South 2Nd Street East, Malta, 59538 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 680 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Residential Home Malta MT Centrally Located Move in Ready This two bedroom, one bathroom, 680+/-sqft one-level home sits on a 10,050+/-sqft lot in Malta, MT. It has been used as a rental for the last 8 years and has been rented out consistently over that time period. Whether you are looking for a home for yourself, a flip-house, or an investment/rental property, this home is for you. This property can be purchased together or separately with the property located next door at 409 S 2nd St E. Walk-through video available upon request. 2020 Taxes: $546.02

101 Us Hwy 191 North, Malta, 59538 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Located just 1 mile north of Malta, MT is this 1,088+/- sqft one level 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home. The house has had many updates in recent years, including a new roof, siding, windows and shutters, exterior paint, deck, privacy fence, interior paneling, a water filtration system, and a bathroom remodel. The house sits on a .882+/- acre drive-thru corner lot outside the city limits. The possibilities for this parcel are endless. There are three outbuildings on this lot, two storage sheds and a 24' x 34' heated and insulated shop. Call us today to set up a private showing!

