House hunt Keenesburg: See what’s on the market now

(Keenesburg, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keenesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

602 Elder St, Kersey, 80644 5 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Charming country home located in Kersey! Amazing 5 bedroom home with private master with walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the living room & gorgeous steel-like backsplash in the kitchen with all appliances included & bonus it's a gas range/stove. Finished basement with 2bedrooms, bathroom & large great room area. Extra storage with cabinets in great room. Lots of storage through out. Step out back through your new storm doors onto your new deck that abuts farm property, so you'll have privacy and views all year long. Storage shed is included. This home won't last long!

23795 County Road 35, La Salle, 80645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1977

The well maintained ranch style home has nothing but amazing views no matter where you look! Meticulously cared for property has just under 5 acres. Bring your horses! 3 horse runs with water access. 24x120 pole barn, roping arena and so much more. Beautifully maintained hardwood floors , new dishwasher, new water heater and new steel roof 2021. AC and Furnace were installed in 2013. Master bath has beautiful French doors and clawfoot tub. Oversized laundry room. All appliances staying including washer and dryer. This home exudes charm in ever corner! Great open concept with updates throughout. Back porch is covered with concrete patio. Large 2 car detached garage/shop. Property appraised in April for 580k . This is one you really need to take the time and come walk the property. Come see us before it's gone!

27496 County Road 57 1/2, Kersey, 80644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,840 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Quiet country living! Bring your animals! Situated on 16.97 acres property offers a large 2 story farmhouse, livestock barns, corrals, tack room and pasture. The back patio faces west for wonderful sunset evenings and the front deck has a hot tub. The 4800sf heated shop was built in 2012 with extra thick concrete floor to handle semis, as well as floor drains. There are 4 overhead doors with openers on all, 3 ADA man doors, several 220 outlets and vehicle lift for the mechanic in the family. Schedule your showing today! Additional 54.34 acres of land for sale (MLS# 946978), see aerial photo. Purchase both and seller will discount both! Motivated Seller! Buyer and Buyer's agent to verify all listing information.

327 S 2Nd St, La Salle, 80645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Excellent location & potential for commercial zoning! Updated Ranch with a 30 x 48 shop on a large lot (almost 1/2 acre). Super high visibility right in the middle of LaSalle. The house features 4 bedroom, plus an office, 2 bath, newer siding, newer roof and newer furnace. Adjacent lot being sold with this property. Plenty space for RV parking and recreational vehicles. Sold "as is" LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES!

