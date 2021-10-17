Big Timber-curious? These homes are on the market

(Big Timber, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Big Timber. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4 Meadowlark, Big Timber, 59011 3 Beds 2 Baths | $418,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Well maintained rancher style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood stove, plus gas forced air and a single car garage. Beautiful, secluded 1 acre lot with mature trees, garden area, landscaping and a large deck to enjoy the Crazy Mountain views from. Really great well production and a wonderful neighborhood located on the outskirts of town. HOA maintains the road and the subdivision has a playground.

48A Jim Parrent Lane, Big Timber, 59011 1 Bed 3 Baths | $1,339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The Phoenix Ranch is a perfect place for anybody wanting piece and quiet. This 80 acre property boost views of the Crazy Mountains, Yellowstone River, the Absarokee Beartooth Mountain Range, end of the road privacy, and adjoins a 160 acre State Land. The home is 1840 SQ/Ft with master bedroom, his and her master baths and master walk in closets. Spacious kitchen with top of line appliances, granite countertops, and custom cherry cabinets. The Timber frame home has gas fire place, wrap-around covered deck overlooking the mountains. The property has 4 great producing wells. The barn is perfect for horses, cattle, and has a studio for extra guest. The property has the seasonal Cox Creek running through it. Whitetail, Mule Deer, Antelope all travel through the ranch. The grass consists of Alfa

415 Harris, Big Timber, 59011 5 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Tastefully updated rancher style home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Large, open concept kitchen on the main level that has been completely remodeled with an island, laminate floors, built in microwave, fridge, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and dining area which opens up to the living room with a beautiful rock fireplace and new carpeting. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bathroom. The basement has been remodeled and has a family room and a master suite with a large walk in closet. The other side at one time was a separate apartment with two bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, living room and laundry area but currently zoned residential, not multi-family . There is a one car garage and a garden shed.

105 E Boulder Court, Big Timber, 59011 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,517 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One level living on the banks of the Boulder River. The privacy of the setting of this beauty allows for quiet and serene living while being within the city limits and only 5 minutes from beautiful downtown Big Timber. As you enter the front door you are drawn through the living room to the windows overlooking the river. The home has an open living area with hand scraped mahogany floors. Warm and welcoming. The deck wraps around the east end of the home and along the entire back side of the home allowing you to soak in the morning sun and afternoon shade while literally sitting over the river. The roomy kitchen is made for entertaining with quartz counter tops, stainless KitchenAid appliances and gas cooktop. Well designed home for family yet cozy enough for single living.

