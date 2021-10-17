Check out these homes for sale in Russellville now

(Russellville, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Russellville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

303 W Meadow Lane, California, 65018 5 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This is a nice starter home. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the full basement - (1 bedroom is basically non-conforming). Laundry is in the walk out basement. There is a large yard with a patio and a play set that will remain with the property. The property is only about 1/2 miles from Highway 50, so there is easy access to East/West travel. This could be a good place for someone to make their own.

12022 Highway A, Russellville, 65074 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this 30 +/- acre tract situated in a prime location in Cole County MO. Sitting just South of Russellville, MO, you are also only a short drive from Brazito, Eldon, Eugene, Lake Ozark, and Jefferson City. Several excellent walk-out build sites overlook the 16+ acres of fertile tillable bottom fields currently in grass production. The 2 bed, 1.5 bath home offers a nice living space while you build your dream home or use as rental income or in-law suite. Not only is this a great living location but the hunting in this area is phenomenal, with a few locals killing Boone and Crockett whitetails just down the road. The timber bedding in the Northwest corner makes its easy for you to setup downwind as they approach the bottom fields to evening feed. Large shed, older barn, and mobile home also on premises. This property has a lot to offer with so much potential.

15 Stardust Lane, Eugene, 65032 4 Beds 3 Baths | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in None

This 4 bed 3 bath manufactured home on 3 acres sits just outside the quaint little town of Mary's Home. With only a few homes nearby, you will love the quiet, country setting away from the hustle and bustle of city/town living. This home is extremely spacious! Several updates have been made including 1 full bathroom remodel, some new flooring, and new paint! Come and see for yourself before its gone!

207 High Street, Olean, 65064 3 Beds 1 Bath | $121,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bed/ 1 bath sitting on 3 lots in historic Olean! This property has been updated and meticulously maintained and cared for. Beautiful original hardwoods, NEW windows, fresh paint, main-level living, and a covered porch are some of the homes best features. Two of the bedrooms are very large, and the third (non-conforming) bedroom would make a great office or bonus area. This place is full of character! The yard is a great size, and you have a good-sized storage shed to boot! Schedule your tour today!

