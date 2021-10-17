CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, MO

Check out these homes for sale in Russellville now

Russellville Digest
Russellville Digest
 6 days ago

(Russellville, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Russellville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2hfN_0cU48sPH00

303 W Meadow Lane, California, 65018

5 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This is a nice starter home. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the full basement - (1 bedroom is basically non-conforming). Laundry is in the walk out basement. There is a large yard with a patio and a play set that will remain with the property. The property is only about 1/2 miles from Highway 50, so there is easy access to East/West travel. This could be a good place for someone to make their own.

For open house information, contact Dale L Ratcliff, RE/MAX Property Solutions at 573-796-2005

Copyright © 2021 Jefferson City Area Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JCABRMO-10061860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Llr4j_0cU48sPH00

12022 Highway A, Russellville, 65074

2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this 30 +/- acre tract situated in a prime location in Cole County MO. Sitting just South of Russellville, MO, you are also only a short drive from Brazito, Eldon, Eugene, Lake Ozark, and Jefferson City. Several excellent walk-out build sites overlook the 16+ acres of fertile tillable bottom fields currently in grass production. The 2 bed, 1.5 bath home offers a nice living space while you build your dream home or use as rental income or in-law suite. Not only is this a great living location but the hunting in this area is phenomenal, with a few locals killing Boone and Crockett whitetails just down the road. The timber bedding in the Northwest corner makes its easy for you to setup downwind as they approach the bottom fields to evening feed. Large shed, older barn, and mobile home also on premises. This property has a lot to offer with so much potential.

For open house information, contact Dale Struemph, Living the Dream at 855-289-3478

Copyright © 2021 LandLeader. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LL-14398)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zryc5_0cU48sPH00

15 Stardust Lane, Eugene, 65032

4 Beds 3 Baths | $127,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in None

This 4 bed 3 bath manufactured home on 3 acres sits just outside the quaint little town of Mary's Home. With only a few homes nearby, you will love the quiet, country setting away from the hustle and bustle of city/town living. This home is extremely spacious! Several updates have been made including 1 full bathroom remodel, some new flooring, and new paint! Come and see for yourself before its gone!

For open house information, contact SHANA ENGELBRECHT & CO, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-224-1761

Copyright © 2021 Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDAORMO-3539314)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYluT_0cU48sPH00

207 High Street, Olean, 65064

3 Beds 1 Bath | $121,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bed/ 1 bath sitting on 3 lots in historic Olean! This property has been updated and meticulously maintained and cared for. Beautiful original hardwoods, NEW windows, fresh paint, main-level living, and a covered porch are some of the homes best features. Two of the bedrooms are very large, and the third (non-conforming) bedroom would make a great office or bonus area. This place is full of character! The yard is a great size, and you have a good-sized storage shed to boot! Schedule your tour today!

For open house information, contact SHANA ENGELBRECHT & CO, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-224-1761

Copyright © 2021 Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDAORMO-3538891)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Eldon, MO
City
Olean, MO
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Business
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Eugene Township, MO
City
Eugene, MO
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Russellville Digest

Russellville Digest

Russellville, MO
29
Followers
254
Post
857
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy