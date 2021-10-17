Check out these homes for sale in Kellogg now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 6 days ago

(Kellogg, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kellogg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0fqQ_0cU48rWY00

317 Power Ave, Kingston, 83839

4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This home is full of incredible potential. It is just in need of some final personal touches to make it a Northern Idaho dream home. It offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths on a large 0.73-acre lot located and the end of a quiet street. There is a full basement and an extra-large 2 car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcQmh_0cU48rWY00

114 W Mission Ave, Kellogg, 83837

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 1928

TURN KEY and ready for life once again. Clean and crisp lines with some brilliant pops of color and enough character left in it to make it unique. This 93 year old craftsman has had a much needed update and facelift. Almost everything has been replaced in this home and everything shines bright and new. New electrical, HVAC, plumbing including the water heater, paint inside and out, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, remodeled bathrooms and appliances. The original hardwoods have been sanded and sealed as well. There is plenty of storage in the basement as well as a nonconforming room that could be anything from guest room to office space. Just a quick drive to all that N Idaho has to offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csmsh_0cU48rWY00

6010 A Old River Rd, Kingston, 83839

6 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,647 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Located on Old River Road, 2 miles upriver from the Bumble Bee bridge, this southern facing 3600 Sq. Ft. home with shop sits on just over 2 acres. 6 bedroom, 3 bath home offers 2 separate levels of living space. Both levels consist of 1800 sq. ft., each with its own living space, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry. Rural Commercial zoning allows for many possibilities. This home would make a great vacation rental, bed and breakfast, hunting lodge, or just move in and make it your home. Bring all your outdoor toys too, as there is ample room to park them in the 40x48 shop with a lean-to. Access to hundreds of miles of forest service trails to ride right from this property. Public access to the river just down the road. No CCR's, no HOA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvNBz_0cU48rWY00

1012 Main-Wardner Street, Kellogg, 83837

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1901

What a fun project to restore this turn of the century home back to its glory! Located at the top of Wardner Canyon, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a partial new foundation (permitted) and good bones. High ceilings on both levels and fir floors throughout. The main floor consists of living room with wood stove, formal dining, open kitchen and bath with claw foot tub. The second story has 3 large bedrooms with mountain views and a bath. Perched on 3 lots with an old bunker safe house. A new driveway is being installed and there should be plenty of room to build a garage/shop.

ABOUT

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

