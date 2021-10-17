House hunt Canby: See what’s on the market now

(Canby, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canby. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

214 8Th Street W, Canby, 56220 4 Beds 3 Baths | $129,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Say hello to the home where updates and original craftsmanship collide to make it the perfect home! Updated vinyl siding, newer main floor windows, newer shingles, and a HUGE back deck make this home on a large corner lot stand out! The insulated & heated 26 x 26 garage features ample amounts of work space and storage. When you get inside, you will be blown away by the uniquely designed hardwoods floors, original woodwork & trim, updated kitchen, front entry with in-floor heat, and much more! Not to mention that the home features main floor living with a main floor master bedroom, bathroom, and laundry! The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and a LARGE full bathroom to suit everyone's needs. The basement is finished and makes the perfect spot for a game room or bar area. Schedule your showing today for an opportunity to own this magnificent home! Square feet, charm, location, yard space, and garage space are only a FEW of the desirable qualities this home boasts.

313 Poplar Avenue N, Canby, 56220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located on corner lot with mature trees within walking distance of the High School and Grade School. Private outdoor access to the upstairs where there is a master bedroom with walk-in closet and half bath and another bedroom. There is new flooring thru out the main floor with large bedroom, bathroom, family room & kitchen open to dining room area. Large double detached garage with cement patio between house & garage. Come check out this very nice well maintained home!

107 N Pine Avenue, Canby, 56220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This beautiful 4- bedroom, 2-bath home has been nicely remodeled. The home has a nice backyard, is on central a/c & has an attached garage. The interior of the home boasts a double fireplace, spacious bedrooms, and living area. The basement has an additional living area and fireplace.

312 Haarfager Avenue N, Canby, 56220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 bedrooms, 1 bath home right across the street from the city park. This home has been updated with a Gas Fireplace and has a beautiful sunroom and deck. Newer appliances stay with the home. The backyard is fenced in and has a nice firepit for your family & friends to enjoy gathering around. It also has two sheds on the property. The 40 x 25 shed will easily store your vehicles and is insulated and heated! It is also finished inside where it would make a great mancave or extra living space. For all those extra toys or tools there is another 36 x 24 shed. Both sheds and house have steel siding on them so low maintenance. Great location and well maintained property!

