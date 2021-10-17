CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, ME

Check out these homes on the Milford market now

Milford News Watch
Milford News Watch
 6 days ago

(Milford, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFzyG_0cU48pl600

10 Chapel Road, Orono, 04473

4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Built in an era when high quality construction was the standard, this charming Cape is located on a nearly one-half acre lot just a stone's throw from the University of Maine campus. The home's updated kitchen offers cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an exposed brick chimney. The front living room features original wood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. Adjacent front dining room also offers original wood floors and a large storage closet. Completing the first floor plan is a bedroom and an updated full bath with jetted tub. The second floor offers a spacious master bedroom on one side of the home, another full bath, and two adjoining rooms on the other side of the home. These adjoining rooms could be childrens' bedrooms or a bedroom and office or nursery. The home's full basement with bulkhead door and washer and dryer hookup offers great storage. It's easy to envision a garage and/or home addition as there is a very spacious paved driveway that leads to a fenced park-like backyard that is a gardener's oasis.

For open house information, contact Venise Bard, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149372016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jORY1_0cU48pl600

24 Champlain Street, Old Town, 04468

3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Well maintained cape in the heart of Old Town. This lovely home features an eat in kitchen with island, a formal living room with a natural gas fireplace, as well as a first floor family room with wood stove. On the second floor, you'll find three bedrooms: two of which are large enough to be used as a primary bedroom. Home has a nice fenced-in back yard with multi-level deck. Close to University property with the bike path only 1/16 mile away, providing recreation and easy access. Quiet neighborhood, yet close to everything.

For open house information, contact Richice Stevens, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-149353890)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYrQF_0cU48pl600

57 High Street, Old Town, 04468

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This gorgeous late 1880's Vintage Mansard home has recently been updated & renovated. You'll love the recessed lighting in your kitchen so you can create the atmosphere you desire while you gather around the kitchen island preparing dinner & having drinks. Then spread out in the formal dining room for dinner and cozy up to the warm fireplace in the living room afterwards. This home has all the charm you desire from the pocket doors, to the unique spaces & built-ins. Enjoy sitting on your massive wrap around porch, overlooking the well landscaped gardens. There's a large family room, beautiful large bedrooms, 2nd floor laundry, 3rd floor studio/bedroom with a walk in closet, newly paved driveway, lots of parking, new roof, walking distance to parks, the Penobscot River and the University of Maine.

For open house information, contact Terry Hunt, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147569140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDgml_0cU48pl600

22 Pond Street, Orono, 04473

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Unique and cozy antique farmhouse in the Webster Side neighborhood of Orono. 2 car garage and amazing double lot. Mature fruit trees and plenty of garden space await you; you'll feel like you're in the country, but you're only a half mile to the UMaine campus or downtown Orono.Key features include, a first floor bedroom with cathedral ceiling and skylight, a first floor full bathroom, hardwood and pumpkin pine floors throughout.Exterior painting is already contracted, and will be completed before sale.Great value, superb potential. Excellent neighborhood. Motivated sellers! Open house, Saturday August 14th, 9-11 am.

For open house information, contact Melanie Kollman, Bangor at 207-942-6711

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148310287)

