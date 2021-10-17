CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Tracy market now

Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 6 days ago

(Tracy, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tracy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJoDG_0cU48o7b00

70 Shady Rest Road, Garvin, 56132

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 540 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Have you been wanting a gorgeous lake lot for a DIY project, to park your camper, or build your dream home on?! This is the place! You will be stunned by the gorgeous sunsets & location. Dock will remain with property & is just waiting for you to tie off your boat & fish off of it. There is also a PERFECT spot to add an observatory deck that overlooks the lake and has a fantastic view w/67 feet of shoreline. The 2 bed, 1 bath mobile home on the property is included in the price! This trailer makes a fantastic DIY project OR can be moved off the property- replacing it with your motor home. A large stamped concrete patio was added last year, the new stairs of which lead down to the lake. Water, power, and sewer are connected and ready to go for your future needs. The10 x 12 storage shed is the perfect spot to house all of your lake necessities. In addition, there is a spot across the road to park a camper, fish house, or boat lift. Call this AMAZING lot on Lake Sarah YOURS now & enjoy!!

For open house information, contact Jana Reilly, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 507-337-9759

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6113974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T51ae_0cU48o7b00

400 Main Street, Walnut Grove, 56180

4 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Nice fixer upper with great bones and lots of character. Almost 1800 finished square feet to work with. Hardwood floors on both levels. Priced to Sell!

For open house information, contact Justin Knakmuhs, Knakmuhs Enterprises, Inc. at 507-859-2154

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6108864)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNmEZ_0cU48o7b00

551 Rowland Street, Tracy, 56175

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of woodwork, much of which was made by current owner. Great covered porch and patio wrap around 2 sides & a 4 season porch with a gas fireplace.

For open house information, contact Matthew Knakmuhs, Knakmuhs Enterprises, Inc. at 507-859-2154

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6011542)

#Mobile Home#Fish#Stamped Concrete#Dock
With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

