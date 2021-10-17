Take a look at these homes on the Clarendon market now

(Clarendon, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarendon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

502 4Th, Clarendon, 79226 6 Beds 7 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,045 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing opportunity to own Saints Roost Assisted Living Home for a business or a home! Beautifully updated assisted livinghome set up for 9 beds, with 7 bathrooms. This craftsman home complete with sitting porch has been completely converted forassisted living, with large living room, gorgeous built-ins, open to dining and large open kitchen with granite counter tops, gasstove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave! Upstairs 2 bedrooms w/individual heat & air, and bath also is perfect for live-inadministrator. Individual TV & intercom set up, sprinkler system, Kohler fixtures, Fire alarm system, recirculating system,Basement w/sump pump for storage, wired for a generator! Common bath is safe room. 2 CHA, Security system, Class 4 steelroof! 2 car garage.

417 5Th Ave, Clarendon, 79226 4 Beds 4 Baths | $397,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,744 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Stunning home built in 1910 on a large corner lot in Clarendon, Texas with established and lush landscaping from the established trees to the lovely flower beds around the house. There are beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the main areas, from the front living room through to the kitchen. The dining room can has lovely french doors that open up to the large, shaded courtyard for outdoor entertaining and enjoying patio weather! The white kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, complimented by the butler's pantry between kitchen and dining room. Retreat to this isolated master wing with a spa-like feel from the large soaking tub. On the other side of the house are two bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath.

