CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarendon, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Clarendon market now

Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 6 days ago

(Clarendon, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarendon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebBZo_0cU48nEs00

502 4Th, Clarendon, 79226

6 Beds 7 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,045 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing opportunity to own Saints Roost Assisted Living Home for a business or a home! Beautifully updated assisted livinghome set up for 9 beds, with 7 bathrooms. This craftsman home complete with sitting porch has been completely converted forassisted living, with large living room, gorgeous built-ins, open to dining and large open kitchen with granite counter tops, gasstove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave! Upstairs 2 bedrooms w/individual heat & air, and bath also is perfect for live-inadministrator. Individual TV & intercom set up, sprinkler system, Kohler fixtures, Fire alarm system, recirculating system,Basement w/sump pump for storage, wired for a generator! Common bath is safe room. 2 CHA, Security system, Class 4 steelroof! 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Living TX Style Team, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-2556)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l61pS_0cU48nEs00

417 5Th Ave, Clarendon, 79226

4 Beds 4 Baths | $397,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,744 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Stunning home built in 1910 on a large corner lot in Clarendon, Texas with established and lush landscaping from the established trees to the lovely flower beds around the house. There are beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the main areas, from the front living room through to the kitchen. The dining room can has lovely french doors that open up to the large, shaded courtyard for outdoor entertaining and enjoying patio weather! The white kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, complimented by the butler's pantry between kitchen and dining room. Retreat to this isolated master wing with a spa-like feel from the large soaking tub. On the other side of the house are two bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath.

For open house information, contact JT Jamie Haynes Team, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5965)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful city of Phoenix! Providing a 1 car garage, low-care front yard, and
PHOENIX, AZ
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Clarendon, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lincoln Journal Star

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $124,900

Great little bungalow home in Northeast Lincoln! This home features two bedrooms, full bath, updated kitchen and a nice big back yard. This is a great home looking for it's new owner. Set up a showing to see it today!
LINCOLN, NE
PHX Sun-Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Phoenix?

(PHOENIX, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Phoenix, you could be saving up to $0.95 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 4403 E Van Buren St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Weather#Sprinkler#Livinghome#Cha#Living Tx Style Team#Exp Realty#Llc#French
therealdeal.com

Manhattan buyers shun fixer-uppers

Short supply, rising prices and now — uncompromising buyers. The latest trend to emerge from the pandemic is a rising preference for renovated homes over budget-friendly fixer-uppers among Manhattan buyers, a new report indicates. Real estate data firm UrbanDigs found that the gap in sales prices between fresh-faced apartments and...
MANHATTAN, NY
AZFamily

5 fantastic homes under $610,000 in metro Phoenix

Five fantastic homes are up for sale in the Phoenix metro for under $610,000. Opendoor provides Valley residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
5
Followers
322
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy