Mcgregor, MN

House hunt Mcgregor: See what’s on the market now

Mcgregor Daily
Mcgregor Daily
 6 days ago

(Mcgregor, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mcgregor. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbxIz_0cU48mM900

19099 520Th Lane, Mcgregor, 55760

2 Beds 1 Bath | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 592 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Coming soon. Authentically charming 2 bed, 1 bath log sided cabin on a lightly wooded, oversized lake lot. Unforgettable park-like setting with 150 feet of prime lakeshore on Big Sandy Lake, one of the area's most desirable family friendly recreational lakes. You'll discover the inside of this 1948 seasonal cabin is just as delightful as the outside with its open floor plan, updated kitchen, wood burning stove and cozy feel. The adorable water's edge boathouse ads to the charm and functionality of this Northwoods get-away. The upper level has been used as a bunkhouse! Dock and lift included. Showings can be scheduled as early as 8am on Saturday Oct 16th.

For open house information, contact Jared Lundgren, RE/MAX Northland at 218-228-3905

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6107302)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7uTx_0cU48mM900

215 E 2Nd Avenue, Mcgregor, 55760

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 Bedroom, Full Bath, Year Round Home with Vinyl Siding in Town of McGregor. Beautiful Landscaped Large Lot with Split Rail Fence. 20x36 Garage, With Cement Floor and Electric. Drive through Doors for Convenience. Metal Roof. Open Air Kitchen, Dining & Living Room, with Laminate Flooring. Laundry off Kitchen. Many New Updates. Newly Painted, New Carpet in All Bedrooms. Near the School.

For open house information, contact Betty Christian, Christian Realty North at 218-426-3614

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028360)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37T01V_0cU48mM900

47755 188Th Avenue, Mcgregor, 55760

1 Bed 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Life at the lake is waiting for you! Charming cabin on level lot on Minnewawa Lake w/2300+ acres. Great area with recreation, fishing, restaurants, resorts, sandbars...prime vacation spot with lots activity choices, close to ATV trails too! All within 2 hrs from the Metro! The best west facing sunsets with level shoreline, towering pines, dock & small lift included, fire pit, front deck, 2 storage sheds(12'x8' wood & 16'x12' metal w/ ramp & OH door). Updated 1 1/2 story, 1 bed,3/4 bath all on main living area. Farmhouse kitchen, open vaulted lakeside living room w/ knotty pine finishes and huge picture window to the lake, new laminate flooring, open upper loft area w/ ladder access (not inc. in SF)and fresh exterior paint. Septic was inspected & compliant in 2021. Current water test completed. Cabin can be used year-round & on paved road for easy yr-round accessibility! Start coming to the lake this fall. Quick close possible!

For open house information, contact Kevin Wojahn, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-441-2248

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6113533)

