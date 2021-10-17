Lac Du Flambeau-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lac Du Flambeau, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lac Du Flambeau. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7850 Leary Rd, Minocqua, 54548 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Tomahawk Lake Home in Minocqua. 200' lakefront on private Klippel Canal w/ full boating access to the entire Minocqua Chain. Exquisite curb appeal with cedar & stone siding. Warm welcome through the covered porch into the tiled entry & spacious living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops, tile floors, oak cabinets, island & breakfast area, quality appliances & large pantry. The dining room offers access to the two tiered deck/patio & superb South facing views of the manicured lawn and waterfront. Main floor features a laundry room, master suite, 2 addl bdrms & 2nd full bath. Custom high grade finishings throughout. The lower level features 3rd full bathroom, rec room, 4th bdrm area, office & utility room. The 2+ car attached garage has been insulated & finished, plus offers access to the basement. Add'l attributes: Two sheds, Two docks, professionally landscaped, blacktop driveway, stamped concrete patio. High speed Cable TV / Internet, Natural Gas. Excellent Location!

12660 Booth Lake Rd, Minocqua, 54548 2 Beds 2 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is the perfect year round maintenance free home on charming 236 acre Booth Lake just west of Minocqua. The internet service is out of this world just like the views. There is a spectacular view from the living room, the kitchen, the huge, maintenance free Trek deck and the level patio paver fire pit. This home is meticulously maintained and all updating has made the home practically maintenance free. The basement is perfect family room space with a large full bathroom. There is a hill to the lake that is nicely landscaped for an easy walk to sand frontage and clear water. There is an unattached garage as well and this is all located off a cul de sac for privacy and enjoyment. This really is a spectacular home and won’t last long with this excellent price!

7299 Ottertail Ln, Minocqua, 54548 2 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,676 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome home to pure serenity! Sunroom offers comfortable, attractive atmosphere for wildlife viewing over a blissful natural landscape overlooking the Tomahawk River. When it's snowing in the winter it's like sitting in a snow globe. Large 6+acre lot lets you be alone with nature yet neighbors not too far away. 2 BR, 2.5 bath custom built chalet offers unique details throughout crafted with love. Stunning full log interior supports, live edge trim, wood root cabinet pulls and more. Wall of windows featured in the living room leading to a 24 x 12 ft. deck. Kitchen, pantry, dining and full bath complete the main level. Huge master suite with tons of closet storage and office in the loft. Bedroom, half bath and work/exercise area in Lower level. Beautifully landscaped, fenced garden area, dog run, potting shed and stamped concrete patios. 3 car detached garage, blacktop drive and a new 30 x 34 pole shed complete this total north woods escape. You have to see this! Call today!

3160 Pokegama Lake Tr, Lac Du Flambeau, 54538 0 Bed 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a former restaurant and bar in a country setting. Illness and COVID forces the closure of this business. With creative remodeling it would make a fine residence. The property is about 2 3/4 acres in size with a stream /creek meandering through. It is a delightful setting just off a blacktop town road and Snowmobile trail. This could be your home in the Northwoods.

