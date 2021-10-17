Check out these homes for sale in Belle Plaine now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 6 days ago

(Belle Plaine, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsyo3_0cU48kah00

100 3Rd St, Victor, 52347

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Completely renovated home on nearly an acre lot. All new plumbing, electric, HVAC, water heater, windows, garage doors, siding, porch, deck, retaining wall, shingles, exterior doors, appliances, flooring, light fixtures, drywall and trim. 2 story walkout with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large living room with a front staircase gives an open feel that opens up to the dining and kitchen area. Kitchen with tile backsplash, pantry, new appliances and back staircase. 2 separate staircases to conveniently take to the 2nd level. Laundry/mudroom on the main floor. Lower level walkout with oversized 2 car garage and plenty of storage. New deck off the kitchen.

For open house information, contact Rich Hatch, Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS at 319-351-8811

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104654)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QuGx_0cU48kah00

1815 190Th St, Marengo, 52301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Private updated acreage nestled in rural Iowa County with breath-taking views from either the large front or backyard. This acreage is just over 8 acres featuring a meticulously cared-for yard with many mature trees/plantings, several pasture areas, and several outbuildings. Spacious remodeled kitchen (2015) featuring Hickory cabinets with soft closing cabinet doors, new countertops, breakfast bar, and reclaimed corrugated tin accent backsplash. Functional and inviting open floor plan throughout the main level with a sprawling great room with a panoramic view of the property. The main level features two generous sized bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with a high raised vanity and Hickory cabinets. Hardwood floors on most of the main level. Unique vintage style lighting. The walkout 3-season sunroom or 1st floor family room features barnboard and knotty pine walls and a cozy wood burning stove. Unfinished usable lower level that could be finished for additional living space or storage space with a freshly painted area ideal for a family room. Property has multiple outbuildings including a Morton Building with partial concrete floors, small barn, and a corn crib. Property is equipped for livestock with an automatic waterer that was added in 2007. There is approximately half an acre of hay ground plus five acres of pasture ground that could be split into additional hay ground. Additional improvements: new house roof 2012, mostly new windows 2009/2010, new front door, new septic 2005, and updated electrical panel 2017/2018.

For open house information, contact Jessica Hochstedler Yoder, Lepic-Kroeger, REALTORS at 319-351-8811

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202105145)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqU9Q_0cU48kah00

106 2Nd, Van Horne, 52346

4 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Charming 1 1/2 Story home featuring 3 bedrooms on the upper level, 1 master bedroom on the main floor, and .75 bathroom on the upper level. This corner also features an oversized insulated 2 stall garage with storage, and a 1 stall garage close to the home. This is a great started home for a family with lots of potential to make it yours. Call now for your private tour of this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Ashley Augustine, Century 21 Signature Real Estate - Cedar Falls at 319-239-1281

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20215003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auoeP_0cU48kah00

97 3Rd Avenue, Keystone, 52249

3 Beds 3 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Curb appeal overload!! Vinyl sided 1 1/2 story w/ 3 beds (1 main & 2 up) & 2 1/2 baths! Charming living room w/ great crown molding flows into what can be a formal dining space, office area or toy area. Main level bedroom w/ huge walk-in closet! Full bath off the hallway. In the kitchen enjoy the transformed/overlay counters & breakfast bar & then head into your spacious family room or another large dining space. Upstairs you'll find 2 more good size bedrooms & a 1/2 bath. Also LL finish w/ a great rec room & vintage bar area. Storage/canning room, laundry area & yet another full bath. Don't get rained on going to your garage w/ the 2 car attached garage w/ extra depth & w/ alley access. More great features include a brand-new water heater w/ a 6-year warranty, AC just a couple years old, roof not even 1 year old, updated windows throughout, sump pump w/ battery backup too! Seller is including a home warranty too!

For open house information, contact Melissa Lennie, IOWA REALTY at 319-393-4900

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2106718)

See more property details

