CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oblong, IL

Check out these Oblong homes on the market

Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 6 days ago

(Oblong, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oblong than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442WYi_0cU48jhy00

206 W. Illinois St., Oblong, 62449

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Corner lot for this brick 2-story home with stone accents giving character inside and out. 4 BR, 2 baths along with a full basement and 2 car detached garage with pull down stairs to even more storage. Hardwood and built-ins are a few of the original elements remaining in this well maintained home.

For open house information, contact Anita Moulton, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiK16_0cU48jhy00

1502 S Robb, Robinson, 62454

2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large 2 car garage. Bonus room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, office space, den, and much more. Property also has detached 240sq ft shed. Complete with a covered back patio.

For open house information, contact Zinnia Biggs, Biggs & Company Real Estate, Inc at 618-544-8911

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10993726)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8xvi_0cU48jhy00

305 W. Otey St., Robinson, 62454

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located near school & park with upgrades to central air new 2021, newer insulation, furnace, water heater & roof. 2 BR, 1 bath ranch with 1 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Erica Lytis, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11030060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoYrM_0cU48jhy00

409 S Lincoln St, Robinson, 62454

2 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 890 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This bungalow style home sits on a corner lot with a carport. The home has 2 bedrooms with one bathroom. There is a large bonus room on the back of the house but does not have any heat. A heater & A/C unit could easily be placed out there so a person could utilize the room all season. The home has older windows. Sewer line was replaced about 4 or 5 years ago. F/A and C/A were replaced in 2009. Metal roof was new approx 4 years ago. Full unfinished basement and 100 amp breaker box.

For open house information, contact Michelle Aldrich, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025958)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Oblong Voice

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
17
Followers
287
Post
989
Views
ABOUT

With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy