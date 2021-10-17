Check out these Oblong homes on the market

(Oblong, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oblong than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

206 W. Illinois St., Oblong, 62449 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Corner lot for this brick 2-story home with stone accents giving character inside and out. 4 BR, 2 baths along with a full basement and 2 car detached garage with pull down stairs to even more storage. Hardwood and built-ins are a few of the original elements remaining in this well maintained home.

For open house information, contact Anita Moulton, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

1502 S Robb, Robinson, 62454 2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large 2 car garage. Bonus room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, office space, den, and much more. Property also has detached 240sq ft shed. Complete with a covered back patio.

For open house information, contact Zinnia Biggs, Biggs & Company Real Estate, Inc at 618-544-8911

305 W. Otey St., Robinson, 62454 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located near school & park with upgrades to central air new 2021, newer insulation, furnace, water heater & roof. 2 BR, 1 bath ranch with 1 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Erica Lytis, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

409 S Lincoln St, Robinson, 62454 2 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 890 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This bungalow style home sits on a corner lot with a carport. The home has 2 bedrooms with one bathroom. There is a large bonus room on the back of the house but does not have any heat. A heater & A/C unit could easily be placed out there so a person could utilize the room all season. The home has older windows. Sewer line was replaced about 4 or 5 years ago. F/A and C/A were replaced in 2009. Metal roof was new approx 4 years ago. Full unfinished basement and 100 amp breaker box.

For open house information, contact Michelle Aldrich, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118