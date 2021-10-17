Check out these homes for sale in Freer now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Freer Today
Freer Today
 6 days ago

(Freer, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Freer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1039 Huisache St, Freer, 78357

3 Beds 3 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is a beautiful & very well maintained 3/2/2 brick/slab home! GREAT LOCATION! Includes close to half an acre! 132 X 139 are the approximate lot dimensions. Buyers, you'll love feeling like you're in the country, yet you're in town! Home has a nice front patio AND one in the back! The large back yard area with half bath is great for gatherings with family & friends! There are two sheds in the back yard area. The garage was converted into a large game room, & Sellers are willing to leave the pool table! The refrigerator & stove will also stay! NICE, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! There is an extra/bonus room that can be used as an office, craft room or a 4th bedroom. HOME IS OCCUPIED, SO ADVANCE NOTICE IS NEEDED FOR ALL SHOWINGS. NO SELLER FINANCING OR RENT-TO-OWN OFFERS CAN BE CONSIDERED. BUYERS MUST GET PRE-APPROVED, PRIOR TO MAKING AN OFFER.

190 S Duval St, Freer, 78357

2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This is a very unique home that includes 2 Apartments! One is a 2/1 that has had a long-term tenant. The Half-story 1/1 Apt. in back is vacant, & needs some work on entry steps & deck. GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY! Home has a beautiful rock, wood-burning fireplace and a very nice front patio with rock arches. Buyers, you can use your rental income to pay the mortgage payment! The stove & refrigerator can stay, if needed. Property is an Estate & is being sold AS IS. The home needs some repairs. PLEASE NOTE: 1900 is NOT the Year Built, it is the Default # used when actual age of property is UNKNOWN. MANY MORE PICS ARE COMING SOON!!!

