Top homes for sale in Florien

3295 Kites Landing Road, Florien, 71429 5 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1999

If you are looking to increase your income and enjoy Lake property. This is it, with a proven income. Just walking distance away from Toledo Bend Lake. Property located at the south end of the Lake, near Kites Landing area. Nice 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large living area with Extra Large lighted Deck. Setting on a 1.15 +/- A/C sculled wooded lot, great for big family gatherings. The home is completely furnished. Owner will entertain any reasonable offer. More pictures to come.

345 Westbrook Lane, Florien Village, 71429 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Manufactured On Land | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enjoy lake life on Toledo Bend with this mobile home sitting just inside cove with open water access and view. Great for fishing or just relaxing outside and enjoying the water view. This waterfront property has a covered boat dock and lift with storage building on property as well as a covered area on the side for an RV. Make an appointment today!

78 Point 2 Drive, Florien, 71429 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1992

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! SELLER OFFERING $1000 BONUS TO SELLING AGENT!!!! Large Flat 0.77 acre plus leaseback Waterfront Lot with Boathouse........ Located on South end of Toledo Bend Lake NEAR PLEASURE POINT PARK AND SOUTH TOLEDO BEND STATE PARK...... This 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is located in a protected cove but offers great open views of Toledo Bend Lake and breathtaking sunsets. The home has high vaulted ceilings in living and dining area and new wood tile flooring, also a petrified wood fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with all electric appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage and offers a long bar area for additional dining space. The kitchen, dining, and living room areas are all open, providing more room for gatherings. There is a large sunroom off of the back of house with access to master bedroom and a Large back porch with built in bench seating around it. There is a concrete slab already laid in back yard that could be used as foundation for storage building, etc. Attached garage on front of home. Located within 2 hours from Lake Charles, LA.

128 Bream Drive, Anacoco, 71403 4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,810 Square Feet | Built in 2013

BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT SOUTH TOLEDO BEND LAKE !!! This 2 story home offers main lake view without the worries of high wave action. Large front, back porches, outdoor kitchen area, "Pizza House" with pizza oven, and much more. The inside of the home has many details all through out. Main floor has open kitchen / living area, laundry, master bedroom / bath, and guest 1/2 bath. The spiral stairs taken out of an old house boat leads up the second level of the home where you can see down to the living area from the hand crafted balcony rails that wrap around the top level. Upstairs is an additional laundy room, private bed and bath, 2 additional bedrooms sharing a connected bath and large sitting area. Down by the water is a brick fireplace, large entertainment area, concrete box which which is filled with sand right at the waters edge, boat house with electric boat and jet ski lift. The "pizza" house offers brick pizza oven, sink, stove and is enclosed with AC and 2 sets of sliding doors.

